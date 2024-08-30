An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico

In 2019, the Secretariat of Urban Development hired the Faculty of Architecture at the National Autonomous University of Mexico to organize a competition to develop small-scale public works in vulnerable regions of northern Mexico. At that time, architects from the mentioned university—Gabriela Carrillo, Carlos Facio, José Amozurrutia, Eric Valdez, and Israel Espín—came together to participate in their proposal for this challenge. Believing in the importance of forming a team and understanding that architecture emerges from moments of collective discussion, exchange of ideas and positions, and sharing knowledge and experience, they formed the architectural collective C733.

This space for architectural reflection and creation focuses on developing public projects in various regions of Mexico. While each member of C733 continues with their individual architectural practice, the collective has already built a five-year track record, during which they have developed over 35 projects transforming public spaces and contributing to urban development. Their work has been recognized at architecture biennials in Mexico, Panamerica, and Ibero-America. In recent years, the "Casa de Música" project was awarded first place in the Building of the Year 2023 prize, and the Centro Cultural Aduana de San Blas has been highlighted as a notable project by the MCHAP.

Each member contributes to the collective from their own experience in various areas—such as structural design, art, and materiality—but all converge on a common philosophy based on developing a simple system with its respective variations to find specific solutions that can be reproduced in each of the areas where the collective intervenes. The works of C733 also acknowledge the available materials and resources, which are used with a constructive logic that can be replicated, while preserving the language of local identity.

The project for the Mercado in Matamoros was the first work where the group of architects put their proposals for public space into practice: creating a dignified and high-quality spatial experience through architecture, using simple local materials and basic geometries, and incorporating fundamental environmental resources such as light, ventilation, vegetation, water management, and topographies. The success of this project led the collective to replicate the market in other parts of the country, consolidating an architectural system that was also implemented in the Mercado Guadalupe and subsequent projects by the group.

Although the strategy is essentially the same, C733 conducts a thorough site study for each project. This approach allows the system to propose variations to adapt to each building and provide an efficient response to the needs of the location. Using the section as a tool for design and spatial organization, the structures play a fundamental role in C733's work. The implementation of lightweight roof systems with large spans allows for the delineation of expansive surfaces, as seen in pBarojects such as the Estación Tapachula and the Casa de Música. The materials used in each project also respond to their specific surroundings, endowing the new project with an identity rooted in its social and cultural context.

Here is a selection of the works constructed by Colectivo C733 in Mexico over the past few years.