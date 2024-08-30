Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico

An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico

Save

In 2019, the Secretariat of Urban Development hired the Faculty of Architecture at the National Autonomous University of Mexico to organize a competition to develop small-scale public works in vulnerable regions of northern Mexico. At that time, architects from the mentioned university—Gabriela Carrillo, Carlos Facio, José Amozurrutia, Eric Valdez, and Israel Espín—came together to participate in their proposal for this challenge. Believing in the importance of forming a team and understanding that architecture emerges from moments of collective discussion, exchange of ideas and positions, and sharing knowledge and experience, they formed the architectural collective C733.

An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 2 of 23An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 3 of 23An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 4 of 23An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 5 of 23An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - More Images+ 18

This space for architectural reflection and creation focuses on developing public projects in various regions of Mexico. While each member of C733 continues with their individual architectural practice, the collective has already built a five-year track record, during which they have developed over 35 projects transforming public spaces and contributing to urban development. Their work has been recognized at architecture biennials in Mexico, Panamerica, and Ibero-America. In recent years, the "Casa de Música" project was awarded first place in the Building of the Year 2023 prize, and the Centro Cultural Aduana de San Blas has been highlighted as a notable project by the MCHAP.

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 17 of 23
© Rafael Gamo

Each member contributes to the collective from their own experience in various areas—such as structural design, art, and materiality—but all converge on a common philosophy based on developing a simple system with its respective variations to find specific solutions that can be reproduced in each of the areas where the collective intervenes. The works of C733 also acknowledge the available materials and resources, which are used with a constructive logic that can be replicated, while preserving the language of local identity.

Related Article

La Quebradora Water Park in Mexico: Designing Public Spaces to Improve Water Management

The project for the Mercado in Matamoros was the first work where the group of architects put their proposals for public space into practice: creating a dignified and high-quality spatial experience through architecture, using simple local materials and basic geometries, and incorporating fundamental environmental resources such as light, ventilation, vegetation, water management, and topographies. The success of this project led the collective to replicate the market in other parts of the country, consolidating an architectural system that was also implemented in the Mercado Guadalupe and subsequent projects by the group.

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 2 of 23
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Although the strategy is essentially the same, C733 conducts a thorough site study for each project. This approach allows the system to propose variations to adapt to each building and provide an efficient response to the needs of the location. Using the section as a tool for design and spatial organization, the structures play a fundamental role in C733's work. The implementation of lightweight roof systems with large spans allows for the delineation of expansive surfaces, as seen in pBarojects such as the Estación Tapachula and the Casa de Música. The materials used in each project also respond to their specific surroundings, endowing the new project with an identity rooted in its social and cultural context.

Here is a selection of the works constructed by Colectivo C733 in Mexico over the past few years.

Bacalar Eco-Park

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 19 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 20 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 21 of 23
© Rafael Gamo

Guadalupe Market

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 14 of 23
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 15 of 23
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 13 of 23
© Zaickz Moz

Tapachula Station

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 12 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 16 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 11 of 23
© Rafael Gamo

House of Music

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 3 of 23
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 10 of 23
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 23 of 23
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Matamoros Market

Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 7 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 8 of 23
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico - Image 9 of 23
© Rafael Gamo

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Pintos, Paula. "An Architectural System for the Transformation of Public Space: Discover the Work of Colectivo C733 in Mexico" [Un sistema para la transformación del espacio público: conoce la obra del Colectivo C733 en México] 30 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020577/an-architectural-system-for-the-transformation-of-public-space-discover-the-work-of-colectivo-c733-in-mexico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags