The Second Studio Podcast: James Corner, Founding Partner of Field Operations

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by James Corner, Founding Partner of Field Operations to discuss his background; early interests; education in landscape architecture and urban design; the value of urban design; the difference between architecture and landscape architecture; design competitions; Field Operations' practice structure; the Highline Project; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction.

(05:32) Preparing for Architecture or Landscape Architecture undergraduate school.

(11:50) Deciding to be a Landscape Architect.

You're working with a bigger medium that is both hard and soft, organic and inorganic. [Landscape Architecture] is a fluid and time-based medium. There are certain things you must let go of. And I know a lot of architects who just can't let go. With bigger projects and bigger sites, many issues come into play that led to a lot of change, a lot of evolution, a lot of emergence, and a lot of flexibility. It's just a different mindset. (16:35)

(17:47) Design style in Architecture vs Landscape Architecture.

(28:46) Value of Urban Design.

Good urban design is about understanding all the ingredients that make a good city. If there's no dialog and no synthesis [between the architects, landscape architects, urban designers, and engineers], then you're creating a very fragmented idea of a city. [That’s why] I'm a big advocate for a more holistic mindset when approaching a mixed-use development. (31:23)

(34:47) Generalist vs specialist in urban design and architecture disciplines.

(43:22) First milestone project as an Urban Designer.

(50:59) Design competitions.

(59:19) Architecture work and academic culture.

There's an aversion now to criticism. “Don't say anything in case you upset somebody.” It's phony. It's just producing weak work where there's no sense of standard. [Criticism doesn’t have to be] radical, intense, over-intellectualized criticism on the one hand. But neither should it be over-generalized pandering and handholding on the other hand. (01:01:40)

(01:07:55) Field Operations practice structure.

(01:14:09) Client’s perceived value of Landscape Architects.

(01:19:5) The Highline Project.