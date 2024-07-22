Schmidt Hammer Lassen Wins Competition to Revitalize Former Industrial Urban Neighbourhood in Luxembourg

Save this picture! Courtesy of Filippo Bolognese | SHL & Assar

Schmidt Hammer Lassen (SHL) from Denmark and Assar Universum Architects from Luxembourg have collaborated to design a new urban hub for Hollerich in Luxembourg. The new development aims to create a green, vibrant space with mixed uses, transforming the area into an urban destination. Harnessing the city’s distinctive topography, the design integrates a dynamic program of residential, commercial, cultural, and public spaces. The hub, named “NEI HOLLERICH,” is also envisioned as one that addresses the need for affordable housing.

The project will revitalize a former industrial district that currently acts as a barrier within the city. It seeks to create an appealing new city center, forge connections between neighboring areas, and produce new dialogues with the city. Additionally, the scheme creates a green corridor to improve biodiversity by connecting two already-existing natural regions.

We aim to create a truly mixed city where various functions foster communities across different resident groups, giving them a strong sense of belonging to the district. A place where people can feel at home whether they live there, use the area's diverse public functions, or pass through in transit from one public transport option to another. — René Nedergaard, Partner at Schmidt Hammer Lassen.

The design concept is based on the idea that "less is more," emphasizing energy efficiency and future-proofing. To lessen the buildings' lifespan impact, the strategy emphasizes efficient material usage, limited construction, and resource circulation through the reuse of trash, water, and energy. Utilizing wood and other environmentally friendly materials will reduce carbon emissions, and including green spaces will enhance microclimates, increase biodiversity, and control precipitation.

The scheme also includes buildings with a flexible architecture, which can change to accommodate new uses and requirements as they evolve. The variety of building types, urban spaces, and programs aims to create a distinct and dynamic urban district that encourages interactions across different functions and promotes inclusivity. Moreover, the design will serve as a transit point for the main people passing through daily, using the scheme’s various transport options.

