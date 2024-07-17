Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas

ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas

Save

ICON, the office that pioneered large-scale 3D printing, has announced a new residential development of 3D-printed homes to take shape at Wimberley Springs, in Texas, United States. The complex, comprising 8 single-family homes, features designs from ICON’s CODEX Digital Architecture Catalog. The houses, currently under construction and available for sale, leverage ICON’s robotic technologies to create an energy-efficient, low-carbon construction process.

ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 2 of 8ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 3 of 8ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 4 of 8ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 5 of 8ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - More Images+ 3

Save this picture!
ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 2 of 8
Courtesy of ICON

The new development offers homebuyers the opportunity to choose from 4 different floor plans from the AlphaBeta and TextNext collections. The first collection represents ICON’s more spacious designs, featuring four to five bedrooms and 2,800 to 4,000 square feet. The TexNext prototypes have been developed in collaboration with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and adapted to integrate into the area’s context and architectural heritage.

Save this picture!
ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 5 of 8
Courtesy of ICON

The homes designed for Wimberley Springs aim for a high thermal performance owing to the concrete construction, which provides thermal mass that allows for a slow transfer of heat between the interior and exterior of the home, thus limiting the temperature variation in the interior spaces. To lower the carbon footprint of the new development, ICON employs its proprietary low-carbon material CarbonX. This, paired with the robotic construction method, ensures lower material use and higher energy efficiency compared to standard newly-built homes. according to the designers. Additionally, the 3D-printed wall system has been optimized to withstand speeds of up to 250 mph.

Related Article

BIG, ICON, and Lennar Complete the First 3D-Printed Model House at the Wolf Ranch Community in Austin, Texas

The homes are sold fully equipped with smart home technologies to further optimize operational energy use. Located in the Wimberley Springs neighborhood, three miles from the Wimberley town center and 40 miles south of Austin, the new residential development aims to offer residents high-performance energy-efficient homes that take advantage of emerging building technologies while developing a comfortable neighborhood in close connection to nature.

Save this picture!
ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 4 of 8
Courtesy of ICON
Save this picture!
ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas - Image 8 of 8
Courtesy of ICON

Continuing in their effort to explore the potential of 3D-printing, ICON has launched Initiative 99, an open competition promoting affordable home designs that can be built for under $99,000 employing 3D-printing robotics. In the Open Category, three winners have emerged: architecture office For Everyday.Life (FEL) has proposed designs for community living in Puerto Rico, MTspace Studio has proposed a robust flood-resistant design, in response to the housing crisis in New Zealand’s flood zones, while Beta Realities has developed the “Collective Parts” initiative, a design and technology platform for enabling the construction of affordable 3D-printed housing.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "ICON Reveals New 3D-Printed Residential Development in Wimberley, Texas" 17 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018953/icon-reveals-new-3d-printed-residential-development-in-wimberley-texas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags