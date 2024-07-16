Foster + Partners Unveils "Land of Tomorrow" Master Plan in Larnaka, Cyprus

Save this picture! Courtesy of Foster + Partners | Larnaka Masterplan

Foster + Partners has started the design work for the initial phase of the “Land of Tomorrow” master plan in Larnaka, Cyprus. Aiming to transform Larnaka’s seafront into a vibrant, sustainable community, the first phase focuses on residential developments. Featuring commercial shops, including shops, offices, and restaurants, the master plan focuses on seamless integration with the seafront and emphasizes connections to natural surroundings.

The first residential development, which is situated in the northern region of the masterplan and faces the beach, will consist of four apartment buildings that are more than 32,000 square meters in size and have features like gyms, saunas, pools, and children's play areas. In addition to a new pine-lined pedestrian trail that will link the development to the city along the seashore and create a renaturalized coastal edge, green courtyards will offer secluded areas for socializing and resting.

The more expansive design includes a wide variety of dining and shopping options, including restaurants, a resort hotel, a conference center, private offices, co-working spaces, and event venues. Quadrupling the length of the publicly accessible waterfront, the design seeks to enhance the site's ecological value. One notable feature is the establishment of a new coastal pine forest with approximately 20,000 newly planted trees, which will also enrich the local ecosystem and serve as a green haven for the town. The master plan's many components will be connected by tree-lined, shaded streets and landscaped plazas. Rewilding the city's canals will add new habitats for wildlife and vegetation to the shoreline. Additionally, Larnaka-Dhekelia Road will be upgraded to a green, pedestrian-friendly street with new public facilities.

In other similar news, the country of Oman has just announced a $2.4 billion master plan by AtkinsRéalis. In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, the master plan seeks a developed, diversified economy that operates at net zero carbon. In January, WXCA Architects unveiled the designs for a new "green district of the future," to be developed on a former FSO car factory site in Warsaw. Finally, MVRDV recently announced the WärtZ masterplan, repurposing a former business part into a dynamic social hub in the Netherlands.