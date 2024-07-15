Sordo Madaleno Reveals Proposal for the Refurbishment and Remodeling of the El Molinón Stadium in Spain

In preparation for the city of Asturias, Spain, to become one of the hosts of the FIFA World Cup in 2030, the El Molinón stadium is proposed to undergo a major remodeling process. Home Real Sporting de Gijón, the stadium is reimagined by the architecture office Sordo Madaleno together with Orlegi Sports. The proposal aims to increase the stadium’s capacity to accommodate 9,000 additional visitors to the 33,650 fixed seats during the World Cup. It also strives to reconnect the venue to its surroundings and the city of Gijón, Asturias.

The El Molinón site, the oldest professional football field in Spain, holds both historical and cultural significance. The refurbishment and remodeling project aims to capture this while adapting it to the current needs. Sordo Madaleno’s approach focuses on creating a series of semi-open spaces that open towards the permeable façade, creating a blend of new and existing elements of the building. A total of 10 covered open-air circulation ramps are envisioned surrounding the stadium, allowing for easy access while creating a distinctive image for the venue. The gradient of the ramps is designed to ensure independent mobility, as the walkways will become available for pedestrians and joggers t use outside of the games season.

The refurbishment project maintains the position of the original pitch and over 28,000 sqm of the original fabric for the stadium. The number of seats available for Real Sporting fans is also maintained while introducing an additional 12,600 sqm of space for a gastronomic corridor, restaurants, shops, and cultural activities. The interventions aim to create a more engaging venue even outside of the games season, opening it up through a mixed-use typology that includes a rooftop terrace for events and hospitality.

Through the introduction of the walkways, the stadium is also better connected to the surrounding parkland. This represents a break from traditional sporting architecture, usually designed in a closed, hermetic way, and instead prioritizes openness and a contextual approach. The interventions are also adapted to function during game days as a promenade, as fans can move along the stadium ramps “in a pilgrimage-like homecoming procession.”

Our close collaboration with Real Sporting de Gijón is about rethinking stadium design in a way that makes for a truly public place for everyone in the city to appreciate. It’s about connecting with Asturias and its people through an inclusive approach to architecture and ensuring that El Molinón thrives beyond 2030 - Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

With the closing of the UEFA European Football Championship with Spain as the current champion, in addition to the ongoing preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, sports architecture has become a central topic of discussion. From rethinking the impact of ‘while elephants in the hosting cities of global events, to assessing the value of existing sporting heritage or the urban modifications that come with the hosting bid, architects and urban planners are increasingly focused on understanding the long-lasting impact of both temporary venues and long-term infrastructure adaptations that come with major sporting events.