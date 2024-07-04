How Gendo's Generative AI Platform is Transforming Architectural Visualizations

Save this picture! Gendo Design to Image Output. Image Courtesy of Gendo

The introduction of AI generative tools represents one of the most significant technological revolutions in the field of architecture and design. While there is concern about this changing the working landscape for professionals in the field, a significant number of practices are embracing the new technology. Architectural visualizations represent one of the main areas where these changes take effect. However, the array of AI tools accessible to non-specialist users rarely allows for true control over the design process, often offering general interpretations of scripts. This can be helpful during early conceptual design phases but loses its appeal soon after. Gendo, a new browser-based app, aims to change this, offering the possibility to not only generate visualizations in seconds but also to edit and customize them, even introducing real-life products in the design. Until August 3, readers of ArchDaily can register and use the code ARCHDAILY50 to get 50% off any plan.

+ 30

Architectural visualizations are critical in helping firms develop their design solutions, collaborate with clients, and win competitive bids, but the process is often complex and time-consuming. Gendo’s generative AI platform accelerates this process, enabling architects to produce complex visualizations rapidly while maintaining control over the output. This is obtained by accommodating a variety of input, including 2D drawings or sketches, and text prompts, with plans to further develop the program to accommodate 3D models. The beta version has already been employed by internationally recognized practices like Zaha Hadid Architects, KPF, and David Chipperfield Architects.

Starting with the user’s input, be it text or image-based, users can then use text prompts to obtain detailed visualizations in various styles and with a range of options to choose from. Once the images are generated, Gendo also allows for extensive customization, allowing architects and designers to tweak specific regions, adjust colors, lighting intensity or direction, structural features, or add specific furniture. The program also allows the creation of culturally appropriate clothing and topographically correct trees, ensuring that every detail in the rendering can be controlled by the user. Gendo's ongoing development aims to expand its capabilities further, with proposed advancement aiming to integrate real-life products, including materials, finishes, or furniture into the program’s capabilities.

Related Article How are AI Systems Assisting Architects and Designers?

Founded by architectural designer and visualizer George Proud and software engineer Will Jones, Gendo was designed specifically for architects and designers, aiming to become a useful tool not only in the conceptual phases but throughout the design process. By streamlining the visualization process, Gendo aims to enable architects to focus more on the creative aspects of their work, empowering them to test out ideas quickly without losing the original scale and characteristics of their designs.

In our industry, detail and precision is everything. Gendo has been designed specifically for these professionals; we’ve built an AI platform that speeds up design work and allows creativity to flourish. We’re eliminating the burdensome processes currently involved in visualizations and instead making it an efficient, instinctive, and empowering experience. Gone is the era of waiting days to receive one small image of a tree to add to your design. - George Proud, CEO & co-founder at Gendo

As AI continues to evolve, its integration into the field of architecture is proving to have a transformative effect on the profession. From enhancing urban planning to making design more accessible and efficient, artificial intelligence raises important questions about the future of creativity and expertise in the industry. At an urban scale, AI-informed urban planning holds significant promise for creating more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. The technology also has applications in the efforts to decarbonize the building industry, as it enables changes and assessments from conception to building implementation. At an individual level, AI is also heralded for its potential to democratize design, lowering the entrance threshold in the field.