Studio Gang's Brooklyn Community Center Reimagines Equitable Food Systems in the United States

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Gang | Marlboro Agricultural Education Center in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Studio Gang has just released the design for the new Marlboro Agricultural Education Center in Brooklyn, New York. Reimagining a more equitable and inclusive food system, the design transforms a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) campus into a hub for multigenerational education, job training, and community leadership in urban agriculture. Operated by the nonprofit organization The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), the Center seeks to leverage longstanding efforts across the city to enhance food autonomy and security in underserved neighborhoods.

Situated in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood, this new building offers users diverse, community-oriented programs at the western edge of Marlboro Houses. The design aims to strengthen contextual relationships with the surrounding area through generous sidewalk pathways and large windows revealing the activities within. Additionally, it features a central, accessible entrance and public terrace with plantings and seating, inviting pedestrians to explore the building. The community spaces and flexible teaching zones are enhanced through the use of natural light on the ground floor, where users can attend cooking and nutrition programs.

The design’s upper level supports a working greenhouse dedicated to hydroponics and aquaponic gardening. The Marlboro Agricultural Education Center boasts a bright plaster facade and transparent upper levels, seeking to create a sense of warmth and openness that enlivens the campus and the surrounding street. By introducing density in the structure while simultaneously maximizing efficiency with its compact footprint, the building aims to serve as a model for sustainable development in the food justice movement. Moreover, it also incorporates passive heating and cooling strategies, solar access for growing, all-electric systems, and rainwater storage and reuse. Together, these sustainable strategies aim to establish a vibrant community space designed to support residents long-term as they work towards a better future in the industry.

Related Article Populous Designs New Belmont Park in New York, United States

Now more than ever, architecture plays a significant role in shaping community spaces and creating environments that foster connection, inclusivity, and growth. In other similar news, Studio Gang recently began construction of the Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center also in Brooklyn, aiming to bring new collective amenities to the residents of East Flatbush while honoring the community. Similarly, Snøhetta’s Beijing City Library has recently opened its doors to the public, introducing a space for learning and knowledge-sharing in the city’s cultural scene. Finally, Heatherwick Studio has revealed their first public library design in Maryland, United States, serving as a community center and reimagining the role of a library in a city.