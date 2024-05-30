Graham Foundation Announces 56 Grants for Individuals Expanding Architecture Ideas Through Interdisciplinary Work

Save this picture! Assaf Evron, “Collage for the Edith Farnsworth House” (installation view, Edith Farnsworth House, Plano, IL), 2023. Digital photograph. Image © Assaf Evron

The Graham Foundation has announced 56 new grants to individuals, selected from nearly 600 submissions. Centered on publications, research, exhibitions, films, site-specific installations, and digital initiatives, the funded projects "expand contemporary architecture ideas through innovative rigorous interdisciplinary work on the design and the built environment." The projects are led by 84 individuals, including established and emerging architects, artists, curators, designers, filmmakers, historians, and writers.

"Fostering the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society", the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has supported projects directly by individuals and organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1956, the Foundation has awarded over 44 million dollars in direct support to over 5,100 projects. Currently, the foundation has an ongoing exhibition titled Deadtime, an anatomy study, by Cally Spooner, until June 22, 2024. 2025 Grants to Individuals' applications will be available from July 15, with a deadline to submit by September 15, 2024, while the 2025 Carter Manny Award's application will be available starting September 15, with a deadline of November 15, 2024.

Discover below the 2024 Grants to Individuals.

Exhibitions

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

Publications

Research

