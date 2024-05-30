Graham Foundation Announces 56 Grants for Individuals Expanding Architecture Ideas Through Interdisciplinary Work

The Graham Foundation has announced 56 new grants to individuals, selected from nearly 600 submissions. Centered on publications, research, exhibitions, films, site-specific installations, and digital initiatives, the funded projects "expand contemporary architecture ideas through innovative rigorous interdisciplinary work on the design and the built environment." The projects are led by 84 individuals, including established and emerging architects, artists, curators, designers, filmmakers, historians, and writers.
"Fostering the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society", the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has supported projects directly by individuals and organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1956, the Foundation has awarded over 44 million dollars in direct support to over 5,100 projects. Currently, the foundation has an ongoing exhibition titled Deadtime, an anatomy study, by Cally Spooner, until June 22, 2024. 2025 Grants to Individuals' applications will be available from July 15, with a deadline to submit by September 15, 2024, while the 2025 Carter Manny Award's application will be available starting September 15, with a deadline of November 15, 2024.
Discover below the 2024 Grants to Individuals.
Exhibitions
- Carmen Amengual (Los Angeles, CA)
A Non-Coincidental Mirror
- Germane Barnes (Miami, FL)
Columnar Disorder
- Gustavo Caboco, Brunno Douat, Ana María Durán Calisto, Manuela Omari Ima, and Romelia Angelica Papue Mayancha (Brasilia, Brazil; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Shell Mera, Ecuador; Tepapade, Ecuador)
Dien Dien: To Feel the Other and Weave a Territory
- Dream The Combine: Tom Carruthers and Jennifer Newsom (Ithaca, NY)
Pyramidion
- Jingru (Cyan) Cheng, Mengfan Wang, and Chen Zhan (Beijing, China and London, United Kingdom)
Ripple Ripple Rippling
- Assaf Evron (Chicago, IL)
Collage for the Edith Farnsworth House
- Dahlia Nduom (Washington, DC)
Tourism, Tropicalization, and the Architectural Image
- Albert Pope and Brittany Utting (Houston, TX)
The Sixth Sphere
- Juana Salcedo (Austin, TX)
Jaguar Lens
- Lobna Sana (Be’er-Sheva City, Israel)
Recognized
- Craig L. Wilkins (Detroit, MI)
if history were told as stories it'd never be forgotten...
Film, Video, and New Media Projects
- Mark Bennett, Geronimo Inutiq, and Rafico Ruiz (Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Canada)
Ikiaqqijjut [Travelling through Layers]: A Field Guide to Infrastructural Literacy and Northern Connection
- Molly M Brandt and Kevin Weil (Chicago, IL and New York, NY)
Inventory of a Building’s Reuse and a Landscape’s Redesign
- Samira Daneshvar and Adam Longenbach (Cambridge, MA)
Shahr-e Ghesseh [City of Tales]
- Mariam Ghani (New York, NY)
An Incident
- Jess Myers (New York and Syracuse, NY)
Here There Be Dragons, Season Four: Odes[s]a
- Julia Phillips (Berlin, Germany and Chicago, IL)
Pentasomnia
- Fred Schmidt-Arenales (New York, NY)
IT IS A GOOD PROJECT AND SHOULD BE BUILT
- Elizabeth M. Webb (Atlanta, GA)
Artificial Horizon
Publications
- Fatina Abreek-Zubiedat (Haifa, Israel)
A Territory in Conflict: Eras of Development and Urban Architecture in Gaza
- Menna Agha and Sara Salem (London, United Kingdom and Ottawa, Canada)
Disembodied Territories
- Caitlin Blanchfield, Nina Valerie Kolowratnik, and Ophelia Rivas (Ali Jegk, Tohono O'odham Nation; Ithaca, NY; and Vienna, Austria)
Significant Impact: Contesting Surveillance Infrastructure on Indigenous Lands
- Simon Boudvin (Paris, France)
Commune, Communism, Commons: A Walk Through Ivry-sur-Seine
- Civil Architecture: Hamed Bukhamseen and Ali Ismail Karimi (Kuwait City, Kuwait and Muharraq, Bahrain)
Two Thousand Years of Non-Urban History
- Aaron Cayer (Los Angeles, CA)
From A to AECOM: Architecture Practice at the Twilight of Professional Tradition
- Michelle JaJa Chang (Boston, MA)
Also Known As
- Beatriz Colomina with Nick Axel and Guillermo S. Arsuaga (Amsterdam, Netherlands; London, United Kingdom; and New York, NY)
Sick Architecture
- Eva Díaz (New York, NY)
After Spaceship Earth
- Every Ocean Hughes (New York, NY)
Every Ocean Hughes: Alive Side
- Suzanne Lettieri and Anya Sirota (Ann Arbor, MI and Ithaca, NY)
Junior Architects
- Neil Levine (Cambridge, MA)
Architecture for Reading in Public: Henri Labrouste's Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève
- Jeremy Lybarger (Chicago, IL)
Midnight Tremor: The Life and Art of Roger Brown
- Anežka Minaříková (New York, NY)
Clara Istlerová, A Life Among Letters
- Elizabeth J. Petcu (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)
The Architectural Image and Early Modern Science: Wendel Dietterlin and the Rise of Empirical Investigation
- Ari Seligmann (Melbourne, Australia)
The Photographic Construction of Japanese Architecture
- Angelika Stepken (Berlin, Germany)
Life after Architecture: The Writings of Gian Piero Frassinelli (Superstudio) 1966–2022
- Stefaan Vervoort (Ghent, Belgium)
Marcel Broodthaers—The Architect is Absent
- Ines Weizman (London, United Kingdom)
Joséphine Baker and the Colonial Modern
- Amber N. Wiley (Philadelphia, PA)
Model Schools in the Model City: Race, Planning, and Education in the Nation's Capital
- Sara Zewde (New York, NY)
Finding Frederick Law Olmsted in Cotton's Kingdom
Research
- Verda Alexander and Maya Bird-Murphy (Chicago, IL and San Francisco, CA)
Envisioning New Futures through Alternative Practice
- Pedro Aparicio-Llorente (Bogotá, Colombia)
Payao: Trans-Pacific Sardine House
- Lori A. Brown and Karen Burns (Syracuse, NY and Melbourne, Australia)
Women Architects and Global Solidarity Across the Cold War Divide: The International Union of Women Architects, 1963–1993
- Alice Bucknell (Los Angeles, CA)
Staring at the Sun
- Alice Buoli, Popi Iacovou, and Socrates Stratis (Milan, Italy and Nicosia, Cyprus)
Everyday Commoning: Living Diaries for Nicosia's Transnational Spaces
- Arthur J. Clement and Emily G. Makaš (Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC)
Philip G. Freelon: An Architect of Relationships and Stories
- Yasmine El Rashidi (Cairo, Egypt)
Monograph: Ali Labib Gabr and the Decolonization of Architecture
- Christine Gaspar and Liz Ogbu (New York, NY and Oakland, CA)
Engaging Grief and Healing in Design
- Annie Howard (Chicago, IL)
From Diva's to the Pyramid
- Elise Misao Hunchuck (Berlin, Germany)
An Incomplete Atlas of Stones
- Yakin Kinger (Nashik, India)
Contesting Cultural Territory: Rereading Colonial Transformations of India’s Baghs
- Sydney Rose Maubert (Miami, FL)
Queen of the Swamp: The Saltwater Railroad
- Shivangi Mariam Raj (Delhi, India and Paris, France)
Shadow Thresholds: Architectures of Ruin in India
- Hylozoic/Desires: Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser (Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom)
The Hedge of Halomancy
- Anthony K. Wako (Kampala, Uganda)
Tracing the Footprints of Entangled Narratives
- James Wines, Suzan Wines, and Phillip Denny (New York, NY)
What Else Could It Mean? Writings and Drawings by James Wines, 1972–2022
Via Graham Foundation.