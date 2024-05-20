Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Neutelings Riedijk Architects and ARS Architectes Design Cité des Imaginaires and Grand Musée Jules Vernes in Nantes, France

Neutelings Riedijk Architects and ARS Architectes Design Cité des Imaginaires and Grand Musée Jules Vernes in Nantes, France

Neutelings Riedijk Architects and ARS Architects Urbanistes have just won a competition to design the Cité des Imaginaires and Grand Musée Jules Verne in Nantes, France. Selected from 160 entries, their design seeks to revitalize the historic “Moulins de Nantes” mil, also known as CAP44. This industrial heritage site, notable for its unique Hennebique concrete structure, is set to be transformed into a sustainable structure within the Garden Extraordinaire. Additionally, the museum will celebrate the legacy of the renowned author Jules Verne, born in Nantes.

The design narrates the story of the infamous Hennebique process, a reinforced concrete system in 1892 that integrated separate elements of construction, like the column and the beam, into a single element. Achieving a “balance between old and new, nature and city, open and closed,” the design represents a new era of adaptability, featuring spaces versatile enough for exhibitions, events, and community activities. 

The Cité des Imaginaires seeks to play a significant role in the urban transformation of Nantes. In fact, the project also includes the Garden Extraordinaire, a lush garden that will integrate the urban landscape with natural elements, creating an enchanting public promenade that connects the Loire River with the nearby quarry. The project is a pivotal part of Nantes Métropole Aménagement’s vision to establish itself as a leader in sustainable urban development.

Finally, this competition to transform the historic Moulins de Nantes mill in Nantes and revitalize it into the Cité des Imaginaires actually fits into the broader urban transformation of Nantes. A city famous for its Loire River in the western region of France, Nantes has always been an industrial center. This port city is now renowned for its exceptional heritage and gardens, and this revitalization project will be no exception. Designed to become a landmark of cultural activation, the Cité des Imaginaires seeks to blend historical preservation with modern urbanism and sustainability.

Neutelings Riedijk Architects and ARS Architectes Design Cité des Imaginaires and Grand Musée Jules Vernes in Nantes, France - Image 2 of 2
Courtesy of Neutelings Riedijk Architects / ARS Architectes

Revitalization is an interesting topic in architecture that has especially gained popularity over the past few years. It involves transforming and renewing existing structures to adapt them for contemporary use while still preserving their historical significance. In other similar news, MASSLAB has just won the competition to reimagine the new roof of Bragança’s Water Treatment Plant in Portugal. Foster + Partners recently unveiled plans for the Changfend mixed-use development in Shanghai, China. Initially an industrial area, the project hopes to transform it into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood. Finally, Hariri Pontarini Architects has just announced the transformation of the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

