Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures

Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures

Save

Public Markets are complex cases that beautifully combine an engineering exploration with the instigation of a beneficial public function. In fact, it doesn't take much to designate an open and accessible commercial hub that would encourage commercial exchange and economic development for small or local businesses. All one needs is a lot and a sheltering roof. However, many designers and architects have chosen to take this exercise beyond the social level and into further material and technical exploration. 

Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 2 of 42Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 3 of 42Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 4 of 42Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 5 of 42Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - More Images+ 37

As in many cases, the public market's ground space is purposefully left unpartitioned and vast for flexible use and organic segmentation. The floor belongs to the merchants that occupy it differently. This requires the designers to address the structural challenge of ensuring wide areas between the columns. Many have taken this opportunity to develop vaulted wooden roofs, brick roofs that act as light tunnels, or even some that might suggest optimal circulation within a city or town. 

For centuries, this public function has opened the door for some interesting and aesthetically unique design interventions, as we see in the global projects listed below. 

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 38 of 42
© Shephotoerd

New Guabuliga Market / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 6 of 42
Courtesy of [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 8 of 42
Sketch - New Guabuliga Market / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna Courtesy of [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 7 of 42
Courtesy of [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 2 of 42
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 22 of 42
Sections - Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 21 of 42
© Rafael Gamo

Huangchong Market / Multi-Architecture

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 18 of 42
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 19 of 42
Section - Huangchong Market / Multi-Architecture The Triangle and the market
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 3 of 42
© Siming Wu

SuperHub Meerstad Market / De Zwarte Hond

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 26 of 42
© Ronald Tilleman
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 28 of 42
Section - SuperHub Meerstad Market / De Zwarte Hond
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 27 of 42
© Ronald Tilleman

Bloom Liutan Market / MINAX Architects

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 9 of 42
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 11 of 42
Roof Plan - Bloom Liutan Market / MINAX Architects
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 10 of 42
© Qingshan Wu

Targ Blonie Market / Aleksandra Wasilkowska Architectural Studio

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 41 of 42
© Nate Cook
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 42 of 42
Exploded Axo - Targ Blonie Market / Aleksandra Wasilkowska Architectural Studio
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 5 of 42
© Nate Cook

Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 15 of 42
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 17 of 42
Section - Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733

Chicxulub Market Plaza / Estudio MMX

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 33 of 42
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 35 of 42
Section - Chicxulub Market Plaza / Estudio MMX
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 34 of 42
© Dane Alonso

Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong / THAD SUP Atelier

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 29 of 42
© Yingnan Chu
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 32 of 42
Section - Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong / THAD SUP Atelier
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 30 of 42
© Yingnan Chu

Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 23 of 42
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 25 of 42
Roof Axo - Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 24 of 42
© Olivier Mathiotte

Braga Municipal Market / APTO Architecture

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 4 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 14 of 42
Exploded Axo - Braga Municipal Market / APTO Architecture
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 13 of 42
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Tainan Market / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 36 of 42
© Shephotoerd
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 40 of 42
Section - Tainan Market / MVRDV
Save this picture!
Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures - Image 39 of 42
© Shephotoerd

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Doing More With Less. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Note: Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Roofs of Trade: A Look at 12 Public Market Architectures" 10 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016437/roofs-of-trade-a-look-at-12-public-market-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags