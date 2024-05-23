A New Level of Functional Privacy in Airports: The Rise of Lounges and Work Cabins

Save this picture! Frida Lounge. Image Courtesy of Boss Design

According to Norman Foster, "as an architect you design for the present, with an awareness of the past." In this sense, present-day architecture, interiors, and furniture have undergone a radical evolution in recent years, driven by a paradigm shift in the conception of space and our interaction with it. This contemporary approach has steered us towards less constrained, more collaborative, and multi-purpose spaces, which can also provide privacy and functionality. In addition, they must serve as temporary workspaces in specific contexts, adapting to the dynamism of contemporary needs and activities.

From this new approach, architects and designers are reshaping interior environments to accommodate new behaviors, facilitating the discovery of renewed ergonomics in human activities. Today, architectural thinking is merging to create spaces that enable conducting our lives in motion, a trend particularly evident in dynamic environments such as airports, encompassing intimate and social moments with people on the move. Consequently, a new kind of furniture has re-emerged, becoming commonplace in airport settings and other shared spaces: the booth.

In this context, Boss Design has introduced Frida, a work and lounge booth designed with comfort and durability as primary concerns. Notably, it shines in airport environments and is particularly suited for private and luxury VIP lounges. Unlike traditional plastic seating, Frida addresses ergonomic shortcomings, offering a superior experience.

As a design element, the Frida booth seamlessly integrates into luxury airport spaces and similar types of lobbies and waiting areas, leveraging its features and innovative design. Its versatile functionality enables users to engage in activities such as reading, resting, working, and having private conversations, thereby enhancing the overall waiting experience for flights. Made from plywood, PE foam, and fabric —with no adhesives used— it is available as both a lounge chair and a workstation, featuring a shared acoustic screen to maintain visual continuity.

From our earliest sketches, we developed a design that would convey a sense of comfort and tranquility. —Aaron Clarkson

The focal point of Frida's design revolves around the softly curved screen, which serves as its central element, creating a space to think. This screen is carefully staggered in height to avoid completely isolating the user. It is also foam-padded and upholstered in organic tones and textures, creating a 40 mm deep acoustic shell. The basic model has a soft seat and backrest, incorporating ergonomic CMPF cut foam technology. These elements float in space, leaving ample room to store bags under the seat and offering the option of being equipped with a desk and additional features.

Advancing towards various levels of privacy and functionality in airport lounges —while upholding the luxury brand experience without compromise—, the booth can be positioned either independently or aligned to partition spaces and establish a cluster of shelters. Its simple form and versatility allow for seamless integration into various design styles. This feature facilitates the easy configuration of Frida in banks or opposite-facing pairs, allowing for the effortless creation of an S-shape.

I can picture Frida pods arranged into a bank in an airport, looking out across the runways, or in commercial buildings that offer a panoramic view. I like the thought of sitting there in a private space, working and taking in the vista. There’s something comforting about that. —Aaron Clarkson, Frida’s designer

The space under the seat provides secure storage for suitcases, while there is a choice between a small shelf for a coffee cup and a larger one for a laptop. The coat rack adds to the feeling of being a temporary piece of home. Additionally, it includes an optional PHASE® power module for convenient device charging.

Frida offers various fabrics and colors catering to diverse design preferences. In terms of sustainability, its straightforward construction facilitates easy disassembly for maintenance or reupholstering, thus extending its lifespan. Through the use of plywood, foam, and fabric, this design achieves a streamlined supply chain, effectively reducing its carbon footprint. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates functionality with aesthetically pleasing design elements, offering versatile solutions to accommodate diverse privacy requirements and adapt to the dynamic environments of airports.

The exaggerated pinch stitch detail across the front of the seat cushion not only gives it a thinner, lighter look, it draws in the eye and softens the look. Frida will look even more appealing with bouclé and other textured fabrics. —Aaron Clarkson, Frida’s designer

Considering that one of the key elements of Frida's brief was to design a lounger suitable for "seat 1A," (the most coveted seat in first class), the lounge & work booth introduced a novel approach. It demonstrates that, despite our familiarity with uncomfortable plastic seats in waiting areas, there is room for change. Its proposal incorporates a softer approach into the airport environment, bringing a sense of creativity to the place. This shows that comfort is not limited to static spaces like homes or hotels but can also extend to dynamic environments and people on the move, making comfort an integral aspect of design across the board.

For more information about Frida, visit the Boss Design website.