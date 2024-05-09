Repurposing Discarded Waste Materials Into a 100%* Recycled Washbasin

Save this picture! Recycled Ceramic Washbasin. Image Courtesy of VitrA

Producing sustainable materials and products demands constant analysis of how we conserve resources and manage waste effectively. This unfolds within a scenario where the environmental impacts of global warming and the climate crisis are becoming increasingly evident. In that context, sustaining the dialogue on waste disposal is fundamental to positively impacting our environment and maximizing circular economy opportunities.

Embracing this perspective and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability through waste reduction and resource conservation, VitrA has created an entire washbasin with 100%* recycled waste materials, including discarded ceramics from its production process. This innovative product has been designed to have a minimal environmental impact and reduce the global warming potential of its production by 30% per product, transforming materials once considered waste into valuable resources.

Developed at their production campus in Bozüyük, Turkey, the re-ceramic washbasin boasts a neutral design, making it adaptable to various materials and color palettes. It is available in matte beige and offered in five different designs: round, square, oval, TV, and asymmetrical forms. This marks the beginning of a collection featuring additional products and colors, further reinforcing their commitment to environmental health and sustainable practices.

Highlighting VitrA’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the ceramic sector, Özgen Özkan, CEO of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Group mentions that, “By integrating circular design principles and innovative business models, we’ve begun repurposing waste from our ceramic sanitary ware production.” This approach effectively conserves natural resources, reduces environmental impact, and cuts carbon dioxide emissions while managing costs and material constraints.

Regarding sustainable design and as an eco-friendly design piece, the 100%* recycled washbasin sets a new eco-standard as the internal product Life Cycle Assessment (LCA)—conducted under ISO 14040:2006 and 14044:2006 standards—demonstrated that the use of waste materials led to almost 30% improvement in global warming potential. This sustainable manufacturing resulted in approximately 5 kg of raw material savings per product, a 36% improvement, and a 2.48 kWh reduction in electricity usage per product, reflecting a 38% enhancement due to the decreased reliance on raw materials.

Our 100%* recycled washbasin embodies our dedication to resource efficiency, waste reduction, and a stronger circular economy. -Özgen Özkan

As explained by the CEO, these new washbasins also feature VitrA Hygiene technology, while efforts are underway to integrate recycled materials into the glazing process. With a focus on broadening the sustainable product portfolio, VitrA is exploring novel designs and applications. This includes up to 100% recycled materials derived from production waste in packaging and branding, thus aligning with environmental objectives.

Aware of the importance of recyclable materials and recycled products, and recognizing the significance of recycling, VitrA removes the concept of waste from mere "material to be disposed of or thrown away;" instead, it imbues it with new meaning as "material that has the potential to gain value." One of its primary objectives in the production process is to transform recyclable materials into sustainable and useful designs, aligning with the requirements of the circular economy positioned at the center of production.

Waste minimization and adopting an eco-innovation-focused approach are key actions for protecting natural resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Within this framework of sustainable products and the circular economy, design pieces like VitrA 100%* recycled washbasin are primarily designed and crafted to reuse recyclable materials, promoting environmentally responsible design and minimizing waste. At every stage of the production process, the company carefully considers the environmental impact and effects on ecological balance, aiming to promote a sustainable lifestyle through design.

100%* Recycled Washbasin. *The entire basin is produced from nearly 100% recycled waste materials that are generated and disposed of during the CSW manufacturing process.