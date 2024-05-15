Acoustics That Blend Performance with Aesthetics: Why Material Choices Matter

Save this picture! Wood Wool Acoustic Panels - Envirocoustic. Image Courtesy of Acoustical Surfaces

Throughout history, the undeniable interrelationship between sound and architecture has shaped user's experiences. From auditoriums to offices, cultural centers, and schools, acoustics in architecture can manifest itself in two ways: as a determining element of a structure's shape and as a material. When discussing aesthetics, the latter aspect is particularly relevant, as any material that forms part of a composition aims to have a cohesive design with the rest.

Integrating acoustics through materials presents a significant challenge, as certain attributes such as color, texture, or dimensions may hinder harmonization with the overall design of the space. This can unbalance the experience of the environment, since, although the acoustics are improved, the interior atmosphere is negatively affected. This situation highlights the importance of selecting the right material that can enhance acoustics while maintaining the coherence of the design.

Addressing the fusion between acoustics and aesthetics, Acoustical Surfaces proposes a vision through design that, while having features considered key to improving architectural acoustics, incorporates a new dimension through materiality. Each of these materials has a distinctive visual expression and particular technical qualities.

Wood wool is an acoustic material that combines eco-efficiency and high performance. These panels, with low VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) content, are made from wood fiber, offering sound-absorbing capacity, providing thermal insulation, and are aesthetically appealing by design. From a user well-being perspective, the panels incorporate features that prioritize the health of the space's occupants by being formaldehyde-free and devoid of binding agents or chemical irritants.

From an aesthetic point of view, the rectangular format panels offer versatility for various applications—whether in walls or ceilings—with dimensions that include 23.75x23.75”, 23.75x47.75”, and 23.75x95.5”. In addition, panels are available in 20” hexagonal formats (side-to-side), which broadens their adaptability to different designs. The combination of color variations, finishes (painted and primed clear or white), and patterns allows for creating compositions that stand out as accents within any interior space. This makes Envirocoustic wood wool an adaptable element that contributes to the atmosphere of the space through its materiality and technical qualities.

Aluminum micro-perforated panels are acoustic absorbers designed to reduce echo and sound reflections. These metal panels, suitable for ceilings and walls, offer a sleek, smooth appearance, with an NRC rating of 0.80. These tiles, resembling the texture of silk fabric, come in both regular and flat forms, making them easy to install into any standard 15/16" ceiling grid.

The angled micro-perforation method used in Silk Metal panels differs from traditional 90° direct perforation methods. These micro-perforations are designed to create an optimal surface that absorbs sound and electromagnetic waves while helping to mitigate the heat. In addition, they provide a smooth texture that makes them easy to clean, rendering them suitable for applications in hospital environments or workspaces seeking a monochrome aesthetic. With colors such as white, black, anodized, or custom printed, these panels provide a monochromatic aesthetic that integrates cohesively with other interior design elements.

Architects can utilize felt acoustic panels as a textile-like solution for noise reduction, benefiting from their low VOCs emissions and high acoustic comfort. These panels are composed of 60% recycled PET. Thanks to the responsible use of recycled fibers, this acoustic solution is non-allergenic, non-toxic, and free of chemical irritants. The panels are high-performance and easy to install, with adhesives, Z-clips, or direct fixings. Other technical highlights include impact resistance and flame retardancy, rendering them both decorative and functional.

Poly Max panels are available in a wide range of colors, with the option of having graphics printed directly onto them. The versatility of their application, both on walls and ceilings, along with the range of available colors, enables an optimal combination with other materials. Panels are available in standard sizes of 24x48” and 48x96”, with the option for custom sizes up to 48x96”. This versatility allows large surface areas to be covered with slabs, tiles, panels, and clouds, making it possible to create continuous designs in various spaces, such as schools, industrial facilities, and airports.

Considering both the aesthetic and acoustic characteristics of these materials, their versatility extends beyond the superficial. When selecting finishes for interior spaces, it is essential to thoroughly evaluate all available options, as aesthetics play a crucial role in creating enveloping and pleasant environments that can help address common noise problems. The presence of dual properties underscores the significance of integrating technical requirements with design considerations. In doing so, these materials emerge as powerful design elements.

