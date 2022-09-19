4 Common Noise Problems and How to Solve Them with Acoustic Panels

Hearing – one of the human body’s five senses – enables our interaction with sound, a crucial factor for daily communication and much more. One commonly hears people say a place is noisy, but what exactly is the definition of noisy? Known as situations with unwanted sounds that interfere with daily activities, noisy places also have the potential to negatively interfere in society’s development.

Sound is measured in decibels (dB), and humans are able to resist a maximum average noise level of 85 dB without risking hearing damage. While a conversation usually ranges between 60 and 70 dB, according to the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, workers at a construction site are exposed to an average of 90 dB during eight-hour periods.

Acoustical Surfaces, a company specializing in noise control, has developed a product guide for minimizing the transmission of sound, thus promoting healthier lifestyles.

Outside Noise

Before planning a solution to a specific noise problem, the first step is to identify its nature. First of all, it is important to determine if the problem comes from the inside or the outside of the building. In the case of exterior noise, it usually comes from specific sources like large machines or equipment.

Dealing with exterior sound problems can be managed through different products. For example, Fiberglass Quilted Curtains act as absorptive noise barriers that are customized to suppress outside noise.

When designing a space that has a distinctly separate atmosphere from the exterior, such as the Bløm Meadworks bar renovation, stopping the entrance of noise is crucial. In the case of Synecdoche Design Studio, the designers installed Sound Silencer Panels directly on to walls to create a unique experience in the project’s interior. Following the same strategy, Corsini Stark Architects renovated the offices of Ayzenberg Group in Pasadena, United States. Within the panels, the new offices control the exterior sound without interfering in the work going on inside.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Echo

Through a sound-absorbing Echo Barrier, unwanted noises that come from the outside are canceled out through the reusable lightweight panels. Easy to use and install, these panels provide high durability and acoustic performance, especially for events that require fast acoustical solutions.

Inside Noise

Managing noise problems inside a building starts by determining if the goal is to reduce the echo within a room or block the entrance/exit of sound.

Unlike reverberation, which is caused by the prolongation of sound within surfaces that are relatively close, echo reflects a sound that bounces off a surface that is further away than a wall or ceiling in a room. Before choosing the right type of acoustical treatment for a project, it is important to analyze the future use of the room and the type of noise that might cause problems.

The question that remains is how to get rid of the echo inside a building. Although architectural projects play with a variety of solutions, the implementation of Acoustic Panels and Baffles to eliminate echo is a common approach. Both The Schoolhouse renovation project that transformed an 1894 school in New Orleans into apartments and the design of the Elinor Bunin Monroe Film Center apply this strategy for interior noise control. Together with echo eliminators, interiors can incorporate different products such as PolyMax panels, ceiling clouds or wood fiber acoustic ceiling and wall panels.

Sound Transmission

Interior noise issues also include blocking or reducing the sound transmission of a room, which can be remedied by treating windows, walls, ceilings and floors. When windows are closed, noise usually comes in via the air flow around its corners. Applying the Climate Seal Window Insert can allow windows to be framed and sealed, thus reducing noise.

When sound passes through walls, there are two types of approaches: modifying the construction or adding panels to the wall. Modifying the assembly of the wall is considered the best performing strategy and can be done using products like RSIC-1 clips, Soundbreak Boards, Ultratouch Denim Insulation or layers of Green Glue.

Ceilings are affected by airborne noise and impact noise. Airborne noise refers to the transmission of sound waves – people talking, radios or TVs – while impact noise occurs with objects that impact the ground – walking, jumping, falling objects. These two problems can be managed using drop ceiling tiles, sheetrock ceilings and exposed joists.

In terms of floors, reducing impact energy with acoustic panels lowers the noise transmission through its constructive system.

Acoustical surfaces are designed to help architects and future users combat both inside and outside noise issues. With the application of these products, houses, offices, schools, and leisure spaces can be healthier and more enjoyable atmospheres.

For more product information visit the Acoustical Surfaces website.