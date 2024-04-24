OMA Reveals The Perigon Residential Development in Miami Beach, United States

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and Luxigon | The Perigon

OMA has just revealed The Perigon, a new residential tower in Miami Beach, United States. Situated in the vibrant Mid Beach Neighborhood, the project is a collaboration between Mast Capital and Starwood Capital Group. The Perigon offers dual-waterfront living, characterized by a series of tower strategically rotated to maximize views towards the Atlantic Ocean.

The 17-storey residential tower is elevated 13.7 meters above the flood line, freeing the ground below and merging into a unified structure above. The design juxtaposes organic and orthogonal shapes, adding a subtle contrast to the architectural massing. Aiming to harmonize with Miami Beach’s natural beauty, The Perigon connects the city and the ocean. Through carving the base of the towers, the design created a dramatic entryway facing the beachfront, allowing views of both the city skyline on one side and the ocean on the other.

Led by OMA Partner Jason Long, OMA has designed the towers to be rotated, orienting views away from neighbors and towards the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. Typically, residential developments in Miami Beach stand as masses at the ground, turning their backs to pedestrians and drivers across Collins Avenue. According to OMA, this results in “urban walls” blocking off views and access to the ocean for the rest of the city. By lifting the building 13.7 meters above the flood line, the design aims to create a porous site, inviting the city to the ocean.

While designing The Perigon, we shaped the building and its façade to bring both the ocean and the Miami cityscape into the building, opening waterfront vistas for every residence. To maximize its beachfront acreage, the building will also step upward to ‘hover’ above the lush gardens Neil Porter has designed. -- Jason Long, OMA Partner

Defined by the geometric paths, the site features “braid-like” circulation, creating pockets of discovery and greenery. The scheme boasts quiet gardens and serene water features. In addition to typical amenities, units include floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces, combining intimacy and high-rise living.

With the demolition now complete and construction underway, The Perigon is now underway. In fact, once completed it will feature an oceanfront restaurant, intimate speakeasy, and a conservatory with a breakfast bar. Additionally, the design includes a lounge and terrace for private events, a swimming pool, beach club, and a fully landscaped deck with cabanas to enjoy the ocean.

