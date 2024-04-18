ODA Reveals the Design of a Contextual Residential Development in Brooklyn, New York

New York-based architecture office ODA has unveiled their design for Lorimer House and Copper Lofts, a development comprised of two residential buildings located in East Williamsburg in New York City. The design takes advantage of the triangular shape of the plot, employing rounded corners throughout the building to soften its image and create contextual references to its urban surroundings. Containing a total of 336 residential units, in addition to various amenities, the project is slanted to begin construction in 2024.

Designed to blend into the urban fabric of East Williamsburg, Lorimer House and Copper Lofts are clad in brick, featuring details with sculpted edges, a nod to the neighborhood's industrial heritage. Horizontal metal panels intersect with vertical piers, creating a interplay of light and shadow while introducing integrated planters into the building's façade. Inspired by the vibrant spirit of the locale, these buildings pay homage to the area's materiality, offering a contemporary take on traditional brickwork.

The two structures are connected via an elevated bridge. Inside the plot, residents are greeted by three landscaped courtyards, serving as communal spaces. The shape of these structures is adapted to maximize natural light for all residential units. This gesture is complimented by floor-to-ceiling windows with high-performance glass to mitigate noise pollution from the nearby transit hubs. Additional amenities are integrated, including a rooftop deck offering panoramic views of the city.

The functional disposition of spaces was created to offer a comfortable living experience for their future residents, with the Lorimer House designed to accommodate 270 units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, and Copper Lofts featuring 66 homes. The staggered balconies on the facades, in combination with the recessed terraces offer intimate exterior spaces and lend a sense of privacy.

On a similar note, ODA has recently revealed a neighborhood-focused initiative in Western Queens consisting of a five-block master plan centered around the quality of open spaces, and a diverse functionality catered for local communities. Other recent project by the office include Denizen Bushwick in Brooklyn, New York, and the waterfront development at 420 Kent, also in New York.