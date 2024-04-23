Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop

+ 10

Design Team: Mark Sciberras

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Inertia Construction Engineering Ltd

Project Management: Project and Building Consultancy

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Common Ground Workshop has completed the first site for ‘Layers Bakery’, a bakery, restaurant, café, and wholesale retail site located at London’s new Goodluck Hope Development, by Ballymore.

Founders Chelsea, Giulia & Faye collaborated to create Layers Bakery to give London’s café and restaurant scene beautifully baked goods, as well as providing exceptional brunch and coffee offers at London’s new Goodluck Hope and City Island district.

The interior has been designed to create an exceptional customer experience, providing a flexible cafe, restaurant and workspace, also showcasing the lively and theatrical workings of the bakery, where freshly baked goods are served directly at the main counter, alongside the brunch menu.

The material palette around the perimeter of the is comprised of an orange Valchromat dado with recycled paper wall linings and an orange terrazzo-clad main counter. The space celebrates the double height volume and is wrapped in whitewashed timber retail shelving to display goods and produce.