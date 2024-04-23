Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 2 of 15Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, KitchenLayers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 4 of 15Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsLayers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Interiors
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Common Ground Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Lead Architects: Mark Sciberras, Carine Chin
More SpecsLess Specs
Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 2 of 15
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Common Ground Workshop has completed the first site for ‘Layers Bakery’, a bakery, restaurant, café, and wholesale retail site located at London’s new Goodluck Hope Development, by Ballymore.

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Lorenzo Zandri
Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Table
© Lorenzo Zandri
Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 8 of 15
© Lorenzo Zandri

Founders Chelsea, Giulia & Faye collaborated to create Layers Bakery to give London’s café and restaurant scene beautifully baked goods, as well as providing exceptional brunch and coffee offers at London’s new Goodluck Hope and City Island district.

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri
Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 15 of 15
Floor plan

The interior has been designed to create an exceptional customer experience, providing a flexible cafe, restaurant and workspace, also showcasing the lively and theatrical workings of the bakery, where freshly baked goods are served directly at the main counter, alongside the brunch menu.

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Windows, Countertop
© Lorenzo Zandri
Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Lorenzo Zandri

The material palette around the perimeter of the is comprised of an orange Valchromat dado with recycled paper wall linings and an orange terrazzo-clad main counter. The space celebrates the double height volume and is wrapped in whitewashed timber retail shelving to display goods and produce.

Layers Restaurant & Bakery / Common Ground Workshop - Image 4 of 15
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Common Ground Workshop
