Foster + Partners Unveils Inaugural Residential Project in Uruguay

Foster + Partners has just begun construction on “The Edge,” its inaugural project in Uruguay. Situated along the Rambla Tomas Berreta in Montevideo’s Carrasco neighborhood, the scheme extends along the coastline to the eastern borders. Encompassing 60 meters of shoreline, the development includes eight residential units that form around a circular courtyard enclosed in glass, each offering unique views of the water.

+ 1

We are delighted to see the practice’s first project in Uruguay coming to fruition. Our design seeks to offer the highest quality living experience, by perfectly balancing views, light, and green space. –David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

A connection with nature is established upon arrival, as residents are greeted by a sunlit lobby opening onto the central courtyard and communal garden. The building’s divided core facilitates a natural division to the apartment entrances, boasting the verdant central area with private access to the upper floors.

Compromising a total of eight residential units, “The Edge” boasts private rooftop gardens across all structures. Each apartment utilizes cross-ventilation and dual perspectives of the beach and southern gardens. The glass-enclosed courtyard is positioned centrally, intersecting with the core apartments, infusing the space with natural light. In fact, the light is filtered through textured cast glass walls, ensuring residents’ privacy.

The basement level of the scheme hosts a pool, sauna, and gymnasium, with access leading up to the courtyard. The building’s façade features white concrete, echoing the sandy hues of Carrasco’s beachfront. Additionally, terraces accentuate the low-rise structure’s horizontal lines while offering designed spaces to enjoy the surroundings.

In other recent news, Foster + Partners has just unveiled the designs of two neighboring residential towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The studio recently revealed the designs for a new “vertical creative office” campus in Los Angeles, overlooking Hollywood. Finally, construction is currently in progress on “The Grid,” a new office complex in central Athens, Greece.