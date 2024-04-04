A Tetris-Like Residence in Iran and a Seaside Apartment Block in Italy: 8 Unbuilt Housing Projects Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Almada Housing Plot C - Icaro / MASSLAB. Image Courtesy of MASSLAB

In every city, urban housing projects represent most of the built environments, reflecting an intricate weave of societal needs and architectural visions. This roundup of unbuilt projects submitted by the ArchDaily Community offers a lens into the dynamic interplay between design constraints and creative opportunities. From the revitalization of urban fragments to the exploration of innovative construction methods, architects navigate a terrain shaped by sustainability imperatives, community inclusivity, and evolving urban dynamics.

The diversity of unbuilt urban housing projects showcased here underscores the breadth of architectural interventions, featuring commitments to sustainability and inclusivity. From projects featuring new building materials such as wooden construction systems to those created to maximize sunlight or engage the larger community, this week’s curated selection showcases unbuilt collective housing projects from around the world.

Read on to discover 8 unbuilt projects showcasing the variety of urban housing developments submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions from the architects.

Pohulianka park apartments

Urbanideas

Redevelopment of a fragment of Pohulianka Street and the adjacent area of a former winery directly neighboring a public park. The plot area is approximately 4.88 hectares. Our design principles are focused on creating a sustainable, life-friendly, and inclusive urban environment that can respond and adapt to the changing circumstances of modern life and climate.

Arches

B-too

Arches as a concept begun as an initiative to explore and rethink the possibilities of prefabricated wood construction and concurrently comfort and social values within the residential typology. At its core Arches aims to tie the knot between contextual adaptability, constructive simplicity and the play with spatial and social contiguousness.

Almada Housing Plot C - Icaro

MASSLAB

“Icaro” appears out of the requirement to create continuity between existing spaces and future realities. Integration into the urban fabric alone is not enough, people are fundamental in the process. Thus emerges Icaro, which subtly turns toward the sun. The intervention area is located in Quinta do Pombal, in Monte da Caparica, establishing a relationship at low elevation with Rua Lino Lima and at high elevation with Rua dos Carlos Reis. Different lifestyles result in typologies with varying degrees of flexibility. The building's façade intends to reflect this duality through the use of two types of prefabricated paneling with contrasting roughness.

Avenue Apartments

Karpf Khalili Architect

The Avenue Apartments are a new 12-story multi-use development in Jesolo, Italy. The distinguishing feature of the residences is its open-air public zones—a series of stacked, horizontal ‘sky lobbies’ contrasted against the deep, vertical ‘sky bridges’ connecting the apartments with the circulation and service core defined by the poured-in-place architectural concrete feature wall. The southern exposure remains open to waterfront views while the lateral facades are adorned with a suspended screen providing both privacy and solar shading devices.

Pak Andishan Residential Building

KanLan Studio

Shemiran in northern Tehran was originally a summer residence, now a desirable place to live. The Pak Andishan building is situated in the Fereshteh neighborhood. The design aims to integrate the expanded residential units with the surrounding landscape seamlessly. The duplexes and triplexes in the building are arranged in a Tetris-like pattern around a central shaft. The interconnected mezzanine levels along the building's exterior offer various perspectives and flexible spaces.

AC[COMMUN]

Tehran Platform

The AC[COMMUN] project, a cutting-edge residential ecosystem, responds to economic, cultural, and political conditions, offering sustainable solutions. Its design prioritizes understanding decision-making in construction, reducing dependencies on initial choices. Emphasizing adaptability, compliant standards, and resilience, AC[COMMUN] promotes shared ownership and introduces a novel "community" concept. Focused on creating "interstitial spaces" the project enhances social interactions, connecting the building to the city. AC[COMMUN] is an architectural resistance against the uncertain economy and ideological impositions on urban lifestyle in Tehran today.

Residential Complex "Next ADDRESS"

SPECTRUM Architecture

Situated in the prime location of Batumi, the exceptional residential complex "Next ADDRESS" stands out with its impeccable architecture and resident-centric solutions, providing unparalleled comfort. The building's elegant and innovative design, along with its unconventional aesthetics, will seamlessly blend with the traditional elements and distinctive features of Batumi's old and new architecture, creating a harmonious and balanced environment.

SkyHills Residences

NGS Architects

The areas are made up of a 375m running track which loops on itself around both towers 1 &2 allowing for a continuous jog/run, On the East side of tower 2 a lazy river for those who like to relax, and kids play area with a restaurant/eating facilities. The main core of the towers nestled between towers 1 &2 is the beach/Swimming pool divided for kids and adults. Located on the West Side Tower 1, has several outstanding facilities; a beach volley ball court, an outdoor gym area as well and a lap pool 160m in length. The Sky Hills Residence comprises Tower 1 and Tower 2 a total of 1142 apartments with a mix of studios/1 beds/2 beds/ and 3 bed duplexes.

