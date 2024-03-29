Diller Scofidio + Renfro Unveil Design for a ‘Companion’ to the Broad Museum in Los Angeles

Save this picture! Exterior rendering of the future Broad expansion from Hope Street . Courtesy of The Broad. Image © Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R). Rendering by Plomp

Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) has unveiled their proposal for the expansion of The Broad, a contemporary art museum founded in 2025 by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. The project is set to adapt the existing museum, also designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, to the growing expectations of the public, as the institution has far exceeded its projections, now regularly attracting nearly four times more visitors than originally envisioned. The intervention aims to enhance public accessibility and offer the opportunity to host live performances and events, while also accommodating the institution’s growing collection. The expansion is expected to open before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The expansion is designed following the same “veil and vault” concept that gave shape to the existing Broad Museum, as the building’s honeycomb ‘veil’ envelops the sculptural grey core that contains the art storage. The new proposal echoes the surface appearance of the vault, exposing the core of the museum. The choice is aimed at symbolizing the institution’s commitment to access while displaying a playful inversion of the original design.

The intervention, which will break ground within the first decade after the construction of the original museum, promises to introduce new features. With 55,000 square feet of additional space, the expansion will increase gallery capacity by 70%, providing ample room for the display of more artworks. Visitors can anticipate encountering the museum's extensive collection, including significant holdings of single-artist works. Additionally, two top-floor open-air courtyards will offer serene spaces for relaxation and contemplation amidst the art. The expansion will also include versatile live programming areas.

Related Article Exploring the Grand Egyptian Museum Through Photography: Bridging Past and Present in Cairo

The museum's collection, known for its depth and diversity, includes works by influential artists like Basquiat, Koons, and Warhol, alongside emerging talents. Notably, the new design incorporates a novel experience of the art storage vault, inviting visitors to explore racks of paintings and discover unexpected themes with each visit. To engage the community further, The Broad plans to host a conversation between Joanne Heyler, Founding Director of The Broad, and Elizabeth Diller this summer.

I think of the new building as a companion to the existing Broad. The pair shares DNA, but each has its own distinct character and purpose in constant dialogue with its counterpart. The original Broad was conceived as an unfolding experience starting in the lobby, traveling up the escalator piercing the vault, landing in the third-floor gallery immersed in the collection, then snaking down through collection storage on the way back to the street. The challenge of adding more space to the building was to retain this intuitive circulation and logic while introducing a set of completely new experiences for the visitor. - Elizabeth Diller

Around the world, museums are calling on architects to create expansions that continue in the spirit of the existing institution, while introducing additional spaces to better facilitate public access and bring forward more exhibitions and live programming. Snøhetta’s has recently revealed their proposal for the expansion of the Joslyn Art Museum, set to open in September 2024. Similarly, Allied Works has broken ground for the expansion of the Palmer Museum in Pennsylvania, while OMA has won the commission to renovate and expand the world’s oldest museum for Ancient Egyptian culture, the Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy.