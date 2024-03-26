Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Meet the 10 Finalists in ArchDaily China's 2024 Building of the Year Awards

Following two exciting weeks of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 700 projects and selected 10 finalists for the Building of the Year Award China. Architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have inspired ArchDaily readers the most, which also reveal the growing trend of Chinese architecture.

Before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to highlight the values of this awards process — as the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—, the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers. Here are the 10 finalists of the 2024 China Building of the Year Award, and the voting period will run from March 27th to April 3rd at 23:59(BJT). The final winners will be announced on April 4th, 2024. Click here to see the details and how to vote.

Click the link to vote for your favorite project.

Ningbo Gulin Vocational High School / ARCHIS Design Studio

© Zhi Xia

Architectural Design for Nanjing Constitution Park and the Amenities of Urban Living Room in Green Expo Park / azLa

© Bowen Hou

Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus

© Fangfang Tian

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects

© ACF

Zijing International Conference Camp / Studio Zhu-Pei

© Shengliang Su

Sanxingdui Museum / CSWADI

© Arch-Exit

House Under The Boat / Chaoffice

© Yumeng Zhu

Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office

© Shan Liang

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT

© Yudan Pan

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

© YuChen Chao Photography

The 2024 Building of the Year Awards China is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

