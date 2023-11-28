Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT

+ 32

Project Manager: Yudan Pan, Mansi Yang

Structure Design: Shaoshan Liao, Yuanxiang Guo, Guoming Yue

Interior Concept: Yudan Pan, Mansi Yang, Yu Zhong

Interior Design: Jingshao Liang, Jingling Li, Qiuyu Ling, Yuanyuan Luo

Landscape Design: Zhong Yan, Weiling Song, Shurong Yin, Xiaowen Xie, Yongfang Tan

Signage And Wayfinding Design: Jing Liu, Ling Wei, Tingjian Chen, Huiqian Wu, Citong Yang, Yongchang Luo, Yingjie Chen

Hvac Design: Pujie Huang, Yina Xu, Yaobing He, Zihao Wu

Coordinator: FengXian New City Construction and Development limited Company

Contractor: Shanghai Construction No.4(Group)Co.,LTD., Shanghai Building Decoration Enginering Group Co.,LTD.

Collaborators: YUSA Lighting Design、He-E Sculpture College

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Hongjin Cen, Wenyong Zhong, Xiaoyun Cen

Electrical Design: Fei Gao, Wensheng Feng, Dan Xiang

Intelligent Design: Wangyang Geng, Zhixiong Zeng, Wenbin Fu

Building Energy Saving Design: Wenbin Hu, Chenchen Wu

Budget Estimate: Huazhong Zhou, Fuxian Liu, Jin Wang, Yuqi Chen, Hanwei Yu, Zihan Zhou, Huaguan Zhou

Curtain Wall Design: Jiaqing Yang, Hui Wang

On Site Representative: Lei Wu, Jianquan Xie

Lighting Consultant: YUSA Lighting Design

Lighting Design: Shenghui Li, Xifan Wang, Jianxue Li, Mingliang Wu, Jianhui He

Sculpture Consultant: He-E Sculpture College

Sculpture Design: E He, He Zhang, Yidong Mao

Clients: Shanghai Fengxian Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai

City: Feng Xian Qu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Fengxian, which is named after the respect of Yanzi, is located among the river towns along the Yangtze River. Yanzi Memorial Hall is located in the core area of Fengxian District, Shanghai. It is used to display the stories of the sage Yanzi and spread the worship of Fengxian people to those sages. Yanzi Memorial Hall is a cultural exhibition with multiple functions, including museum exhibition, teaching, meeting, etc. As a public venue, it is not only an urban cultural garden but also a spiritual education hall for citizens.

Based on the concept of "The Path of Yanzi’s Ideal", the project restores Yanzi’s perception of knowledge sharing in Fengxian in his later years by structuring the spatial sequence of the Water Court, the Green Palace, the Academy of Literature, and the Hall of Sages. The architectural space of the project is connected through a main axis from north to south. Besides, the Ceremonial Square, the Forecourt, the Water Courtyard, and the Hall of Sages are arranged in a progressive order.

The architectural details are simplified to create a space with spatial aesthetics and humanistic care. In order to express the holy humanistic feature, the exhibition is made of white marble with an elegant ink texture. The white building and the black water pool compose a traditional Chinese painting, depicting the Yanzi Memorial Hall in the forest.

The long strip windows complement the natural environment. In order to frame the view within the scenery, the design combines the height of the window sill with the shape of an architectural façade, allowing visitors to appreciate the tranquility of the forest.

In addition, the traditional Chinese culture of "Wooden and Bamboo Slips" is demonstrated by delicate elements with modern architectural techniques. The bamboo slips ceiling beyond and the louvers façade coexist with the light and shadow. Moreover, the quotations of Yanzi are recorded on hollow metal plates and being spread on the floor and walls by sunlight.

Through the orderly ritual space, the elegant Chinese gardens, the unique academy atmosphere, and the exquisite architectural details, Yanzi Memorial Hall has created a collection of ritual order, humanistic cultivation, modern details, and the charm of Jiangnan. From the perspective of Chinese culture and oriental philosophy, Yanzi Memorial Hall interprets and prospects the urban development and humanistic spirit of Fengxian in the new era.