  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Memorial Center, Museum
Feng Xian Qu, China
  • Project Manager: Yudan Pan, Mansi Yang
  • Structure Design: Shaoshan Liao, Yuanxiang Guo, Guoming Yue
  • Interior Concept: Yudan Pan, Mansi Yang, Yu Zhong
  • Interior Design: Jingshao Liang, Jingling Li, Qiuyu Ling, Yuanyuan Luo
  • Landscape Design: Zhong Yan, Weiling Song, Shurong Yin, Xiaowen Xie, Yongfang Tan
  • Signage And Wayfinding Design: Jing Liu, Ling Wei, Tingjian Chen, Huiqian Wu, Citong Yang, Yongchang Luo, Yingjie Chen
  • Hvac Design: Pujie Huang, Yina Xu, Yaobing He, Zihao Wu
  • Coordinator: FengXian New City Construction and Development limited Company
  • Contractor: Shanghai Construction No.4(Group)Co.,LTD., Shanghai Building Decoration Enginering Group Co.,LTD.
  • Collaborators: YUSA Lighting Design、He-E Sculpture College
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Hongjin Cen, Wenyong Zhong, Xiaoyun Cen
  • Electrical Design: Fei Gao, Wensheng Feng, Dan Xiang
  • Intelligent Design: Wangyang Geng, Zhixiong Zeng, Wenbin Fu
  • Building Energy Saving Design: Wenbin Hu, Chenchen Wu
  • Budget Estimate: Huazhong Zhou, Fuxian Liu, Jin Wang, Yuqi Chen, Hanwei Yu, Zihan Zhou, Huaguan Zhou
  • Curtain Wall Design: Jiaqing Yang, Hui Wang
  • On Site Representative: Lei Wu, Jianquan Xie
  • Lighting Consultant: YUSA Lighting Design
  • Lighting Design: Shenghui Li, Xifan Wang, Jianxue Li, Mingliang Wu, Jianhui He
  • Sculpture Consultant: He-E Sculpture College
  • Sculpture Design: E He, He Zhang, Yidong Mao
  • Clients: Shanghai Fengxian Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai
  • City: Feng Xian Qu
  • Country: China
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Windows
© A-Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Fengxian, which is named after the respect of Yanzi, is located among the river towns along the Yangtze River. Yanzi Memorial Hall is located in the core area of Fengxian District, Shanghai. It is used to display the stories of the sage Yanzi and spread the worship of Fengxian people to those sages. Yanzi Memorial Hall is a cultural exhibition with multiple functions, including museum exhibition, teaching, meeting, etc. As a public venue, it is not only an urban cultural garden but also a spiritual education hall for citizens.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mansi Yang
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography
© A-Photography

Based on the concept of "The Path of Yanzi’s Ideal", the project restores Yanzi’s perception of knowledge sharing in Fengxian in his later years by structuring the spatial sequence of the Water Court, the Green Palace, the Academy of Literature, and the Hall of Sages. The architectural space of the project is connected through a main axis from north to south. Besides, the Ceremonial Square, the Forecourt, the Water Courtyard, and the Hall of Sages are arranged in a progressive order.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography
© Yudan Pan
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© A-Photography

The architectural details are simplified to create a space with spatial aesthetics and humanistic care. In order to express the holy humanistic feature, the exhibition is made of white marble with an elegant ink texture. The white building and the black water pool compose a traditional Chinese painting, depicting the Yanzi Memorial Hall in the forest.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography
© Yudan Pan
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yudan Pan

The long strip windows complement the natural environment. In order to frame the view within the scenery, the design combines the height of the window sill with the shape of an architectural façade, allowing visitors to appreciate the tranquility of the forest.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© A-Photography
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© A-Photography

In addition, the traditional Chinese culture of "Wooden and Bamboo Slips" is demonstrated by delicate elements with modern architectural techniques. The bamboo slips ceiling beyond and the louvers façade coexist with the light and shadow. Moreover, the quotations of Yanzi are recorded on hollow metal plates and being spread on the floor and walls by sunlight.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© A-Photography
Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Interior Photography
© Yudan Pan

Through the orderly ritual space, the elegant Chinese gardens, the unique academy atmosphere, and the exquisite architectural details, Yanzi Memorial Hall has created a collection of ritual order, humanistic cultivation, modern details, and the charm of Jiangnan. From the perspective of Chinese culture and oriental philosophy, Yanzi Memorial Hall interprets and prospects the urban development and humanistic spirit of Fengxian in the new era.

Yanzi Memorial Hall / Architectural Design and Research Institution of SCUT - Exterior Photography
© A-Photography

Project location

Address:Wang Yuan Lu, Feng Xian Qu, Shang Hai Shi, China

