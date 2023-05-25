Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior PhotographySky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior PhotographySky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior PhotographySky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior PhotographySky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Haikou, China
  • Principal In Charge: Sou Fujimoto
  • Project Team: Project team : Yibei Liu, Wei W ang, Hwasun Im, Xuan Bo, Xiaolin Li , Tony Y u (ex staff), Calum Mulhern , Panit Limpiti
  • Clients: Hainan Provincial Tourism Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.
  • Executive Architects: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Co.Ltd.
  • General Contractor : China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co., Ltd
  • City: Haikou
  • Country: China
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of China Southwest Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. We believe the Haikou Seaside Stop pavilion is a focal point providing an opportunity for its travelers to meander between the city and nature with places for social happenings.

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior Photography
© ACF
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Roof
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior Photography
© ACF

A nature valley form became the stage for a new type of experience and space.

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© ACF
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© ACF
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Image 26 of 28
Elevations 01 and 02

The sky mountain option provides a valley-like rooftop with a gradually sloped profile connecting from the city side to the seaside.

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Exterior Photography
© ACF
Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior Photography
© ACF

All the stop pavilion visitor services programs and TV supporting programs are housed under one roof with a shared open floor space.

Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects - Interior Photography
© ACF

Project location

Address:Haikou, Hainan, China

Sou Fujimoto Architects
Cite: "Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects" 25 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001448/sky-mountain-haikou-bay-n-high-standard-seaside-station-sou-fujimoto-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

