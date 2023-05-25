Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects

+ 23

Principal In Charge: Sou Fujimoto

Project Team: Project team : Yibei Liu, Wei W ang, Hwasun Im, Xuan Bo, Xiaolin Li , Tony Y u (ex staff), Calum Mulhern , Panit Limpiti

Clients: Hainan Provincial Tourism Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Executive Architects: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Co.Ltd.

General Contractor : China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co., Ltd

City: Haikou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. We believe the Haikou Seaside Stop pavilion is a focal point providing an opportunity for its travelers to meander between the city and nature with places for social happenings.

A nature valley form became the stage for a new type of experience and space.

The sky mountain option provides a valley-like rooftop with a gradually sloped profile connecting from the city side to the seaside.

All the stop pavilion visitor services programs and TV supporting programs are housed under one roof with a shared open floor space.