Sky Mountain Haikou Bay No.6 High Standard Seaside Station / Sou Fujimoto Architects

Architects: Sou Fujimoto Architects
- Area: 3600 m²
- Year: 2023
- Principal In Charge: Sou Fujimoto
- Project Team: Project team : Yibei Liu, Wei W ang, Hwasun Im, Xuan Bo, Xiaolin Li , Tony Y u (ex staff), Calum Mulhern , Panit Limpiti
- Clients: Hainan Provincial Tourism Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.
- Executive Architects: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Co.Ltd.
- General Contractor : China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co., Ltd
- City: Haikou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. We believe the Haikou Seaside Stop pavilion is a focal point providing an opportunity for its travelers to meander between the city and nature with places for social happenings.
A nature valley form became the stage for a new type of experience and space.
The sky mountain option provides a valley-like rooftop with a gradually sloped profile connecting from the city side to the seaside.
All the stop pavilion visitor services programs and TV supporting programs are housed under one roof with a shared open floor space.