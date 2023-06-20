Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeEternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 3 of 34Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailEternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamEternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cemetery, Landmarks & Monuments
Xiangshan District, Taiwan
  • Architects: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7579
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:YuChen Chao Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alex 電光企業, Siemens, Ya Tung 亞東水泥
  • Local Architects: Yen Partnership+Fuguach Architecture
  • General Contractor: Zhou Shong Co., Ltd
  • Structural Engineers: Top Technic Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd
  • Mep Engineering: Ming Jhan Co.,Ltd
  • Project Management: Peng Da Wang
  • City: Xiangshan District
  • Country: Taiwan
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Funerals and grief are full of emotions. We often face the cemetery, the last place we say farewell to our family with fear. What kind of architecture will be able to drive away the fear, bear the emptiness of emotion and memory, and at the same time be a space for us to settle down and recollect the past? We need a carrier for grief and loss, it does not mean what we left behind after we passed, but it meant what kind of space encourages us to face our past.

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© YuChen Chao Photography
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 23 of 34
2nd Floor Plan
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© YuChen Chao Photography
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 3 of 34
© YuChen Chao Photography

In this cemetery, it needs to carry 70,000 past, which means it needs to contain 70,000 irreparable regrets.

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© YuChen Chao Photography

The stacking of slanted walls constructs a vision of being surrounded by mountains. Placing incense, candles, and flowers on the “mountainside”, creates a wall and a chance for us to be lost in our thought. The wall being slanted and facing the sky, registering the rays of the sun, accompany us to confront fear. The skylight in the middle of the heavy concrete structure gently lays down light and hope in the courtyard.

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© YuChen Chao Photography
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 28 of 34
Section A
Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© YuChen Chao Photography

The wall is an element that constructs distance. In this case, tilting the walls at a different angle creates a visual of it gradually leaving the griever. These walls create a distance of departure, instead of separation. A rectangular entryway invites unpredictable climate, and slanted walls introduce wind from different directions. As the cemetery is located in Hsinchu, Wind City. The design and construction method, of this wind tower, tells stories and memories of the city.

Eternal Hill Columbarium / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography
© YuChen Chao Photography

Address:No. 999, Lane 300, Xiangcun Rd, Xiangshan District, Hsinchu City, Taiwan 300

