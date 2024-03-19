Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025

The State of Kuwait has revealed the design of the upcoming Kuwait Pavilion to take shape at World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Designed by architectural firm LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture), the temporary structure is envisioned as a “Visionary Lighthouse” representing Kuwait’s embrace of Arab cultures, arts, and social works. The pavilion, developed with main partner and contractor NUSSLI, also offers a response to the exhibition’s overarching theme, "Designing Future Society for our Lives", striving to strengthen the relationship between Kuwait and Japan and foster conversations about visions of a sustainable future.

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 2 of 11LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 3 of 11LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 4 of 11LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 5 of 11

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 3 of 11
Courtesy of Kuwait Expo 2025 Osaka

The design of the pavilion takes cues from Kuwait’s landscapes and culture. Clad in a translucent façade illuminated at night, the structure is centered around a central dome, an area inspired by the idea of resting and reflecting under a starry night in the desert. Additional spaces are modeled around features of Islamic architecture, including a courtyard and garden with typical Kuwaiti planting.

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 10 of 11
Courtesy of Kuwait Expo 2025 Osaka

The exhibition presented by Kuwait, and developed with the creative agency insglück, combines ideas of tradition and innovation. In the four exhibition rooms, visitors are invited to go through a multi-sensory journey of the state’s past, present, and future. The interactive and immersive spaces culminate with a vast explorative dome projection.

After passing through a pre-show, visitors enter the first room designed to convey the history of the trading nation in its arid environment. Following this, an area equipped with a large interactive wall focuses on the people of Kuwait, providing a multifaceted insight into the country’s diverse cultural, economic, and scientific environment. In the last section, the dome takes center stage, as a reflection of the collective wishes and dreams for the future.

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 2 of 11
Courtesy of Kuwait Expo 2025 Osaka

The pavilion's architecture seamlessly weaves Kuwait's natural environment and traditions throughout its design. With the concept of the Visionary Lighthouse, we aim to showcase Kuwait's timeless vision for the future at Expo 2025 in Osaka. - Christian Tschersich, Associate Partner at LAVA

LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 4 of 11
Courtesy of Kuwait Expo 2025 Osaka
LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait’s Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 7 of 11
Courtesy of Kuwait Expo 2025 Osaka

Many countries have also announced their participation at World Expo Osaka, happening from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025, following the master plan devised by architect Sou Fujimoto. Among them, the USA Pavilion will be designed by Trahan Architects with a focus on American innovations, the French Pavilion will be designed by Coledfy and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati to highlight natural and artificial habitats, while the Nordic countries have selected AMDL CIRCLE to create a structure to represent their spirit and vision in close connection to nature.

Maria-Cristina Florian. "LAVA Unveils Winged Design for Kuwait's Pavilion at World Expo Osaka 2025" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

