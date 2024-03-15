HKS Architects Unveils Geology-Inspired Design for Sports Arena in Saudi Arabia

Commissioned by Diriyah Company, HKS Architects have revealed the design for a new multisport arena in Diriyah. Envisioned as a catalyst for the local culture and the entertainment sector, the 20,000-seat venue will be located in the center of The City of Earth, a 76,000-square-meter development aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at becoming one of the most attractive venues for tourism in the Middle East.

The design of the new Arena is inspired by the region’s landscape and natural geology, aiming to also capture the traditional Najdi architecture motif in a nod to the centuries-long heritage and local building practices. The venue also integrates technological advancements that allow its configuration to be changed within hours in order to offer flexibility to host a wide variety of events in quick succession.

The versatile venue is created to support a prolonged entertainment experience by incorporating ample retail spaces and a shopping and dining district that will be available for Diriyah’s greater community. Adjacent to the Arena, an open Plaza will continue the event programming outdoors, allowing for live performances and pop-up shows to be organized, in addition to an urban park dedicated to residents and visitors alike.

The architecture rises from the landscape as a series of monoliths, evoking local geological formations and alluding to ancient Nadji forts and palaces ‘Digital waterfalls’ animated by light glow between them. The visual energy of the waterfalls serves as a beacon drawing guests to the dynamic experience inside. - HKS Architects Lead architect Alex Thomas

Also in Diriyah, Snøhetta has recently revealed the design of a new opera house to be added to the historic area as part of a wider master plan to redevelop the Diriyah area on the outskirts of Riyadh, aiming to transform it into a cultural destination. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently in the process of contracting and developing large-scale interventions throughout the country under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, including the much-debated NEOM development, containing 10 revealed regions, and Qiddiya City, a planned entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh.