Eyes on the Street: Jane Jacobs’ Concept and Contemporary Residential Architecture in Brazil

The concept of "eyes on the street" is perhaps the most famous within architectural and urban literature when it comes to urban security. Jane Jacobs uses this expression to refer to people who - consciously or unconsciously - use public spaces or observe them from their homes, generating natural surveillance. A movement that, within our discipline, is encouraged both through quality public spaces and through the powerful relationship between the public and private created through building facades. Advocating for this daily control, Jacobs believes in a way of making architecture and cities that condemns excessive verticalization, reinforced by isolated buildings and single-use ones that deny contact with the street

The concept emerged in the early 1960s and evolved, sparking discussions and implementations across different scales and objectives. An exemplary case of its application and evolution in architectural design can be seen in Vienna during the 1990s. The City's Gender Department championed residential complexes known as Frauen-Werk-Stadt I, II, and III, which were designed with a gender perspective in mind, applying the concept of "social eyes" to a particular end. These complexes featured facades adorned with windows that overlooked central courtyards, specifically positioned in areas where children commonly played. Within each apartment, windows were strategically placed in the kitchen, enabling mothers to keep an eye on their children while tending to household tasks.

Implementing this concept in residential complexes and its vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents highlights its broad significance. Remarkably, its relevance persists to this day despite the considerable passage of time since its inception.

The concept not only remains relevant but also continues to be widely discussed and applied. Interestingly, it's evident in some unexpected ways, such as a common practice in Brazilian cities—especially in residential neighborhoods—where residents establish a "shared surveillance network" using signs and images reminiscent of the "eyes on the street" concept. However, this differs from Jacobs' original idea because this "unity against insecurity" not only isolates residents but also fosters empathy exclusively among them, leading to suspicion towards outsiders. It is crucial to note that Jacobs' concept emphasizes that urban safety isn't just about surveillance but also about fostering the vitality and diversity essential for a healthy city.

From the effectiveness of a thoughtfully crafted interface with public spaces to the potentially intrusive surveillance by neighbors, the concept sparks debate. Yet, irrespective of the viewpoint taken, the core lesson is to grasp the significance of architectural elements in shaping public spaces, emphasizing the dynamic interaction between openings and the street. Jacobs' principles serve as a reminder that every architectural decision carries weight, influencing the urban and social fabric of communities. This understanding underscores the necessity of remaining vigilant in our approach to designing architecture and its integration within urban landscapes.

Numerous issues can be explored through Jacobs' concept if we narrow our focus to a specific time frame and examine Brazilian residential architecture. Here, we will highlight some examples where the architectural envelope plays a crucial role in fostering a healthy relationship between interior and exterior spaces.

The Heliópolis Social Housing project in São Paulo, completed in 2014 within the city's largest favela, breaks away from the typical isolated tower design. Instead, it forms a block and establishes an inner courtyard accessible to residents and the wider community, echoing the layout seen in the Austrian examples mentioned earlier. Furthermore, the project integrates with central courtyards and gardens through windows and features a spacious, permeable envelope facing the street, fostering movement and interaction between the public and private domains.

The design of the Paudalho Popular Houses, on a smaller scale and with a horizontal layout, offers an intriguing layout for multifamily housing. Here, residents enjoy a direct visual connection to the street through the living room window and door, unlike the kitchen setup seen in the Frauen-Werk-Stadt. This design choice is enabled by the intentional use of a low wall height. Furthermore, the project incorporates a covered open living space beneath the front porch, which acts as a robust interface between the public and private spheres—a feature of Brazilian culture and other countries.

To wrap up, we have highlighted a few examples of single-family homes that showcase intriguing architectural solutions related to the concept of "eyes on the street." One standout is the House 711H in Brasília, which faces a park. This house employs retractable perforated panels on its front facade, allowing for seamless integration between the private garden and the public area. Another notable example is the Casa 4x30 in São Paulo. Unlike its surrounding homes, it lacks a wall or fence separating the public and private spaces, creating a more open and inviting atmosphere. While the ground floor maintains a closed facade, the absence of walls encourages a closer connection between the upper window and the cityscape.

In contemporary residential architecture in Brazil, unfortunately, most of the examples tend to be disconnected from public spaces. This is especially true for single-family homes not within gated communities, often due to urban planning regulations and further emphasized by the construction of tall walls or fences. This situation leads to complex discussions and debates, as mentioned throughout this article. However, amidst the challenge of balancing security, privacy, and urban integration, some projects manage to shine by actively fostering meaningful connections between architecture and the street. Regardless of the structural and social dimensions of the issue, it is always useful to revisit Jane Jacobs' precepts to understand the way we are designing our architecture and establishing their important relationship with the city.

