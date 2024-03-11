Reframing the Concept of Building Envelope Through Minimalist Windows

Save this picture! Turnable corner - Maison CL - Benoît Lloze architecte & Alexandre Hordé Architectes - Florent Jalon Photographie. Image Courtesy of Vitrocsa

When we talk about the building envelope, we often make the analogy of a skin that protects and wraps the structure, creating a transition in the physical environment. This concept is interesting as it identifies that, similar to its function in humans, the skin plays a role in protecting and regulating the interior setting, besides contributing to the aesthetics of the building. In this way, both the human skin and the building envelope act as elements that respond to the stimuli of the surroundings and the life that develops within them. More than just protective barriers, they are experienced as means of active interaction with the context.

While envelopes evolve within diverse contexts, materials, and systems, minimalist windows distinguish themselves through their aesthetic qualities by being transparent and fluid skins. These windows excel with their functionality and visual lightness, standing out in the architectural landscape. In addition, they are noteworthy thanks to their versatility across different systems that connect life within the interior and exterior. Considering Swiss and Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor's statement that "architecture is exposed to life,” windows play a vital role in expressing that connection, becoming a significant part of the building's identity and essence.

Sliding Open the Border Between Indoors and Outdoors

At the core of both architecture and the life that develops around it, Vitrocsa's minimalist window concept is essential in creating unified, luminous, and welcoming atmospheres. With dynamic characteristics, its windows –serving as an envelope– not only shape the aesthetics but also influence the ambiance and personality of the building. They act as a connective element between spaces, capturing natural light and framing the surrounding views.

Harmonizing aesthetics and functionality, these systems explore transitions beyond physical and encapsulated space. Moreover, they extend into the composition and construction of a seamless atmosphere, skillfully integrating elements of light and scale within the building. For example, sliding systems allow the exploration of project configurations with wide-open spaces, where views open up and erase the boundary between inside and outside. With a maximum surface area per panel exceeding 20 m², whether fixed or sliding with a one- or two-tracks invisible frame, this option helps to dissolve the architectural barrier. The variant with an invisible frame aims to conceal the frame under the floor covering.

Alternative arrangements, such as the pocket configuration, enable the concealment of one or more panels within a space. Alternatively, the open-angle solution leaves the corners of the envelope free from jambs, offering a more expansive visual and spatial opening. Similarly and following the same principle as the sliding window, the curved window system allows the exploration of new shapes, spatial configurations, and transitions in its sliding version with a minimum radius of 3 m and its fixed version with a minimum radius of 1.5 m.

Transitioning Through Movement

Exploring transitions between spaces, we find dynamic elements that exemplify how movement in multiple directions can redefine where a building begins, integrating smoothly with the environment. By incorporating the principles of minimalist windows, the systems establish a dialogue between inside and outside, framing views, guiding the gaze, and influencing the atmosphere of the building.

One example of this redefinition of boundaries is the guillotine frame, which enables the attainment of considerable heights, with each panel supporting weights ranging from 500 kg to 1,000 kg. This balanced system can operate in two ways: with two identical panels counterbalancing each other or with a lateral counterweight —integrated into the finishes— opening different configurations. In addition, these frames can be easily manipulated, either manually or through a motor. The movement by which the guillotine systems operate frees the space, physically and visually, enhancing an envelope whose boundary constantly transitions between a closed or open environment.

Given the benefits that motion concedes to building envelopes, the turnable corner system maximizes space while employing a roller principle that liberates the glazing components. This architectural solution creates space along the surfaces and corners, allowing the glazing to be stored in a specific area. By using glass panels with sizes of up to 6 m² and the capability to support a maximum weight of 250 kg, a vast spatial connection is established by opening the facade and optimizing the use of mechanisms.

Similarly, the pivoting system conceals high-precision mechanisms, showcasing the aesthetic potential of minimalist window technology by allowing the pivot panel surface to extend up to 12 m² and support a maximum weight of 600 kg. It also frees up views, transforming the openings and the facade into narrators of outdoor life, highlighted for its efficiency in space management and the ability to handle glazed components of considerable size and weight.

Overall, the approach to envelopes through minimalist windows emphasizes aesthetic and visual aspects while achieving a seamless integration of micromechanics and technological elements. This combination of factors provides precision and high performance, addressing crucial aspects such as thermal insulation, waterproofing, and security. In addition, each system is customizable and modular, adapting to the structure of a building and meeting specific design requirements. Thus, by combining minimal aesthetics with state-of-the-art engineering, minimalist windows evolve parallel with contemporary architecture, redefining interior spaces and building envelopes.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Building Envelope proudly presented by Vitrocsa, the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa’s systems “are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.