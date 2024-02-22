CEBRA Designs Visitor Center in the Vjosa Wild River National Park in Albania

Established in 2023 to protect nearly 13,000 hectares of the Vjosa River Region Park, the Vjosa National Park Europe’s first “wild river national park.” Danish architecture CEBRA has been selected to design a multifunctional visitor center and information center in the newly protected space. Located in Përmet, Tepelenë, and Vlorë in Southern Albania, the Vjosa Wild River National Park features a 190-kilometer-long free-flower river. CEBRA’s design supports conservation efforts and investigates how visitors can engage with their respective ecosystems.

The scheme includes three buildings designed by CEBRA to complement the surrounding scenery and landscape. Designed as a reflection of the dynamic interplay between earth and water, the buildings feature verdant roofs and green earthy colors. The design of the Vjosa Wild River National Park prioritizes longevity and thermal efficiency with a concrete roof. The park is home to numerous animal species, including some vulnerable species, and CEBRA's scheme aims to maintain biodiversity and ecosystems. The facilities are designed to be educational for visitors and facilitate research, attracting eco-tourism, locals, schools, and researchers.

The winning design includes educational spaces, research facilities, exhibition areas, shops, and cafes. Outdoor areas will extend the usable space of the center, featuring landscape elements that blend with the natural surroundings. The Përmet Information Station will showcase the wider ecological impact of the Vjosa River on a variety of landscapes, including the Narta Lagoon area.

Overall, the project aims to promote positive synergies and interactions between human activity and the natural world by supporting conservation efforts. The establishment of the national park has been endorsed by numerous organizations, including Patagonia and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). By offering educational opportunities to tourists and locals, the design encourages a meaningful interaction with the unique ecosystem of the Vjosa Wild River National Park.

