Kengo Kuma & Associates Wins Competition to a New Design Visitor Center at Butrint, a UNESCO Site in Albania

Following an international competition, Kengo Kuma & Associates has been selected to design the new visitor center for Butrint National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Albania’s Ionian coastline. Through its placement in a nodal and strategic position, the project aims to establish a new connection between the local communities and the expected archeological site visitors, thus improving the accessibility of the site, which is recognized as one of Albania’s chef cultural attractions. The visitor center, developed with Albanian partners CHwB Albania, is scheduled to open to the public in 2025.

The chosen site of the visitor center represents a dense crossway between the trails that start from the mountain paths and connect with the wetlands on the Vivari Channel and Lake Butrint. The project takes advantage of its position by opening toward the panoramic views of the estuary and the lake. The placement of the center also allows for connections with the local community, helping to consolidate their presence and importance for the archeological site and aiding in the creation of new circular economies.

Through an analysis of the site, the architects proposed the creation of two centers: one that would act as a “mountain gate” connecting visitors with the most natural part of the site, and a second “archeological site gate” that connects the mooring on the Butrint Lake to the one on the Vivari Channel. This second location will also be developed to include a public space, a plaza where the local community can engage with the visitors, as well as a contemplation space where anyone can witness the change of light and views of the surrounding.

The landscape strategy takes into consideration all existing artifacts on site, including those relevant to more recent layers of history. Understood as a palimpsest, the site reveals a larger story, highlighted through paths that guide visitors to discover all the “ruins” existing within the site. New mountain trails are proposed, while a variety of mobility strategies are integrated, including electric buses, pedestrian trails, bike lanes, and mooring mobility based on electric boats. A series of paths, platforms, and additional piers are proposed to improve accessibility to the wetlands and provide a better tourist experience.

Recently, Kengo Kuma and Associates has been selected as a finalist in several international competitions. The internationally recognized studio has been awarded second place in the competition for the design of the Egyptian Museum in Torino’s expansion and renovation, while first place was awarded to OMA / David Gianotten’s proposal. On a similar note, Kengo Kuma’s proposal for The National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece, has received international acclaim for its subtle intervention.

