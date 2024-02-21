Thom Mayne Presents "Constructing the Spontaneous" in Vancouver, Canada

Save this picture! Courtesy of Thom Mayne | Constructing the Spontaneous

The Pritzker-winning architect Thom Mayne is presenting his display “Constructing the Spontaneous” in the Paul Kyle Gallery in Vancouver, Canada. Known for his contributions to architecture and design, the architect founded Morphosis in 1972, embodying his philosophy of architecture as an ever-evolving, dynamic process. Mayne’s latest display features his artworks, diving into the intricate relationship between cutting-edge technology and timeless human expression.

In the exhibition, Mayne’s pieces result from an investigation of the meeting point between digital and physical reality. Creating through a combination of intentionality and chance, every piece undergoes a generative process initiated with commands given to a computer algorithm. The algorithm then produces a sequence of pictures based on simple geometric shapes. With various techniques, including stacking, rotation, and opacity manipulation, Mayne creates compositions reflecting his aesthetic vision.

Choosing the images that speak to him the most, the artist adds color, composition, and “the essence of human beauty” into his paintings. The final artwork, which is produced by a UV printing process, incorporates a network of parameters that can generate an infinite number of variations, ensuring uniqueness to every piece.

The works use handcrafted techniques such as gold leafing and rust coloring, reminiscent of Mayne’s earlier works like “Sixth Street” (1987) and “Whiskers Lamp” (1986). Through experimentation, Mayne found that his art pieces take on dynamic qualities over time as the colors oxidize and mature, reflecting the transience of nature. The works reflect Mayne’s philosophy, showcasing art as a dynamic and evolving force, mirroring the human condition.

Viewers are encouraged to reflect on a millennium-long story of creation through “Constructing the Spontaneous.” In fact, the pieces range from the primitive practice of painting to the cutting-edge frontiers of space exploration. Mayne aims to create a new medium with his use of digital intelligence, pushing the limits of artistic intelligence and technology.

The architect has contributed to many of the world’s iconic landmarks. Additionally, Mayne played a pivotal role in establishing the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc), aiming to revolutionize architectural education with a more socially conscious and experimental approach. The architect, known for his untried architectural forms, received the Pritzker Prize in 2005 and the AIA Gold Medal in 2013. Most recently, his practice Morphosis, designed the new art campus for Edith and Peter O’Donnell Jr. Athenæum, a twelve-acre expansion of the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas).