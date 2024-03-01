Greenhouse Technology in Architecture: Building Bright Spaces for the Future

Save this picture! CAH Dronten / BDG Architects Zwolle. Image Cortesia de BDG Architects Zwolle

Greenhouses are elegant and ingenious structures that incorporate simplicity in design while creating light-filled spaces that shape indoor climates. With walls and roofs composed mainly of transparent or translucent materials, these structures harness solar energy to create a controlled environment. As advances in materials and environmental management progress, they can seamlessly be integrated into architectural designs, offering innovative solutions that blend functionality with aesthetics. Beyond their original role in plant cultivation, they have evolved into projects that emphasize sustainability, education, and conservation. At their core, they offer experiences of exploration and discovery, showcasing the intricate relationship between sunlight, plants, and indoor environments.

Architecturally, greenhouses exude elegance, with slender and lightweight constructions, harmonizing with the surrounding urban fabric by subverting the traditional opacity of buildings. To function properly in various climates and contexts, it is essential to provide environmental conditions for the occupation of these spaces, through thermal insulation, light control, and optimal ventilation.

In the future, as we continue to overcome technical challenges, greenhouses may emerge as true sustainable sanctuaries in our cities, offering controlled environments within modern urban landscapes. With continuous advancements in materials and technology, these structures are expected to maintain ideal conditions for plant growth, while also providing pleasant living and working spaces for residents, particularly in cold climates where nature can be incorporated throughout all seasons. Smart sensors will coordinate a delicate balance of light, temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels, ensuring abundant harvests and human comfort. In addition to their functional benefits, greenhouses may also play a crucial role in mitigating environmental challenges by acting as urban oxygen suppliers and filtering pollutants to promote ecological balance.

Companies like Deforche Construction Group have been dedicated to expanding the horizons of greenhouse technology, developing tailored solutions that meet the needs of each project. With three distinct brands, the possibilities for creating bright spaces are abundant. Hedafor specializes in creating environments tailored for research and growth, collaborating with producers and researchers to develop functional, high-tech, and sustainable solutions that optimize plant cultivation. On the other hand, Forzon focuses on integrating architectural glass roof structures into urban landscapes, working closely with developers to provide innovative designs for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Lastly, Thermoflor excels in creating vibrant spaces for retail and trade, leveraging its expertise in greenhouse technology to design visually stunning yet complex solutions for garden centers and various types of stores.

Some projects exemplify the integration of greenhouse technology into architecture remarkably well. One example is the Pairi Daiza in Belgium, which features an entrance hall adorned with handcrafted mosaics and vegetation, providing visitors with a delightful journey through nature. The gallery is covered by a dome measuring 12 meters in diameter and 16 meters in height, supported by a row of columns that uphold arched trusses, with rafters every 4 meters, dividing the semicircle into 20 distinct segments.

Meanwhile, the Herman Teirlinck Building in Brussels features an atrium filled with lush vegetation, serving as a prominent focal point that blurs the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. The building contains two greenhouses that are strategically positioned on upper levels to accommodate office floors. Forzon constructed this 7,000m² atrium on the 6th floor, utilizing steel beams spanning approximately 20 meters. The primary structure supports a grid of custom-made aluminum profiles designed to accommodate the distribution of glass panels. Internally, the steel structure is clad with acoustically perforated aluminum finishing plates, providing both aesthetic appeal and sound absorption.

CAH Dronten, designed by BDG Architects Zwolle in the Netherlands, is a building surrounded by a vast glass structure, reaching an impressive height of 16.25 meters, making it the tallest greenhouse in Europe. The entire design is based on sustainability criteria, addressing issues of energy, construction materials, and indoor comfort. The structure incorporates ventilation systems, internal and external maintenance facilities, as well as blinds, and integrated photovoltaic glass panels in the building. Although it has the appearance of a greenhouse, the building fully meets the requirements of a habitable and functional space.

Forzon also designed and built a unique botanical greenhouse as part of the complete renovation of Chassékazerne, a former military base in the Netherlands. Now transformed into a complex with a restaurant, hotel, and several apartments, a greenhouse occupies the center of the building, connecting all the new functions. This exemplary biophilic design, covering 325 square meters and with a gutter height of 6.5 meters, promotes physical and mental well-being by seamlessly integrating into the environment. Its strategic location in the heart of the national monument Chassékazerne, between Chassé Park and the city center of Breda, makes it not only an aesthetic structure but also a functional one.

Greenhouse technologies in architecture symbolize a fusion of sustainability, functionality, and beauty, reflecting the designers' commitment to a future where harmonious coexistence between humans and nature should be a priority. This not only highlights technical innovation but also the creativity of the professionals involved, as they constantly seek smart and aesthetically captivating solutions to promote a more balanced and sustainable environment for future generations.

