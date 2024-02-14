Recently Restored Argentinian Icon La Casa sobre el Arroyo Receives 2024 World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize

The 1940s architectural marvel Casa Sobre el Arroyo has been awarded the 2024 Worlds Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize for its outstanding restoration. Initially designed in 1943 by architects Amancio Williams and Delfina Galvez Bunge de Williams, this “house on the bridge” symbolizes Argentina’s modernist movement. The project is the first winner of the prestigious Modernism prize in the Global South, now standing as a museum for the protection of Argentina’s modern heritage.

Throughout time, the project has faced various threats to its survival, including fires, water damage, and vandalism. However, through advocacy efforts by local preservation groups and the intervention of the Ministries of Culture and Public Works of Argentina and the Municipality of Mar del Plata, this modern landmark has officially been rescued from decay.

The restoration project carefully followed the architects’ original plan, aiming to provide authenticity through archive records as a guide. After severe damage and neglect, the interior furnishings and built-in features were restored. Today, La Casa Sobre el Arroyo stands as a museum center for the appreciation and protection of Argentina’s modern heritage. Once the restoration was completed, the project reopened to the public in April 2023.

The structure's design is in three dimensions, made up of pure geometric shapes. It comprises the plane of the roof terrace, the curving surface, and the horizontal components of the main volume. Constructed of reinforced concrete, the building boasts a light footprint. By using vertical partitions and beams, the curved arch that connects the two banks of the stream operates alongside the main floor slab. This results in a structure that enables all internal spaces to relate to the surrounding environment and landscape. The scheme has been surrounded by exotic plant species since the early 20th century.

The World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize honors creative approaches to preserving endangered modern architecture. The recognition of Casa Sobre el Arroyo showcases the significance of protecting cultural landmarks for the coming generation. This yearly prize recognizes the cooperative work of government agencies, architects, and preservationists in promoting our collective architectural heritage.

Last year, The World Monuments Fund (WMF) announced a commitment of more than US$10 million to go towards preservation projects to protect culturally significant places from around the globe in urgent need of intervention. In other award-winning news, The Jane Drew Prize for Architecture 2024 and the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture 2024 have been awarded to Polish-French Architect Iwona Buczkowska and political activist Angela Davis. Similarly, the Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and curator Lesley Lokko has just received the RIBA Gold Medal for Architecture. Finally, the Danish Landscape Award 2023 was awarded to the H.C. Andersen Garden by MASU Planning, focusing on honoring landscape architecture works with character.