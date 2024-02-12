How Can Architecture be Designed to Reflect Human Behavior?

Save this picture! Museum of Troy / Yalin Architectural Design. Image © Emre Dörter

Architecture is the design of spaces for human occupation. Despite architects’ skill in designing spaces to influence human behavior there often is a shortfall in anticipating and reacting to occupants’ behavior. To create environments that boost well-being, productivity, and social engagement, a symbiotic relationship between buildings and human behavior must be fostered. The intersection of architectural and anthropological studies forms an insightful framework for the design of physical spaces informed by human behavior and cultural context.

Anthropology is the study of human societies, cultures, and their development over time. The subject frequently offers information on how people interact with their surrounding environment, a topic that benefits the architectural practice. The significance of anthropology to architecture also lies in providing cultural sensitivity and social equity considerations, all while promoting user-centered design of spaces.

Architecture and anthropology have long shared similar interests regarding the built environment and its relation to the social sphere of human life. Traditionally, architects were focused on the physical aspects of buildings, viewing them as ends in themselves. Meanwhile, anthropologists have regarded built structures as opportunities for understanding diverse sociocultural practices.

A shift has occurred in both disciplines in the past few decades. Architects have stepped away from modernism and embraced contextually specific designs, while anthropology and other social sciences have adopted a "spatial turn," focusing on the interactions between humans, non-human elements, and the built environment. Architects are now increasingly concerned with the performative aspects of buildings, expanding their interest in anthropological studies. The two fields share methodological and theoretical commonalities, hinting at potential collaboration as “architectural anthropology”.

The essence of architectural anthropology lies in the recognition that architecture extends far beyond the realm of buildings and spaces. It contains a range of elements, from physical structures themselves to the materials used, the cultural contexts they embody, and the everyday practices of inhabiting them. By adopting a cross-disciplinary approach that combines insights from anthropology and architecture, designers can gain deeper insights into how spaces shape lives. Architectural anthropology offers a lens to explore three fundamental aspects of the architectural practice: designing, archiving, and inhabiting. Each of these dimensions sheds light on various facets of the human-environment relationship, revealing the intricate web of interactions that define our built world.

Designing

Traditional architectural studies often focus on the final products of design, overlooking the dynamic process through which buildings and spaces are conceived. Architectural anthropology invites a shift of attention towards the act of designing itself, tracing the complex networks of people, tools, and technologies involved. Immersion in the everyday practices of architects and designers can offer in deeper insight on how spaces come into being and the myriad influences that shape their form and function.

Archiving

The preservation and organization of architectural knowledge play a crucial role in shaping our understanding of the built environment's history and evolution. Architectural anthropology examines the processes of archiving, uncovering the mechanisms through which architectural artifacts become part of historical narratives. Tracing the practices of archivists and curators can unravel the social and cultural dynamics that inform the construction of architectural archives and their impact on our collective memory.

Inhabiting

The act of dwelling goes beyond mere occupancy - it encompasses the active engagement with and transformation of built spaces. Architectural anthropology delves into the everyday practices of inhabiting buildings, exploring how users interact with their environments and shape them over time. Studying the routines, rituals, and spatial dynamics of everyday life provides insights into the lived experience of architecture and its implications for human well-being.

Enhancing the understanding of architectural anthropology entails the adoption of a set of methodological reflections to guide research practices. The practice requires one to avoid rushing to explanations and instead prioritize immersion in firsthand experiences of designing, archiving, and dwelling through repeated observation and documentation. It also becomes important to recognize the significance of non-human elements in shaping architectural processes, tracing their roles and relationships to attain a comprehensive understanding of design dynamics. Emphasis should be placed on delving into the minute details and complexities of architectural practices in everyday settings, moving away from panoramic views to capture the nuances of human-environment interactions.

Architecture serves as a reflection of human society. Amidst the complexities of the Anthropocene era, when human interventions have altered the planet on a geological scale, understanding the relationships between people and place becomes increasingly significant. To truly comprehend this connection and design more livable buildings, there is a need for new cross-disciplinary approaches combining anthropology and architecture. This isn't simply the anthropology of architecture or ethnography tailored for architects but a new approach that transcends these perspectives: Architectural Anthropology.