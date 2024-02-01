Architecture and Design Festival Concéntrico 10 Announces Winning Projects

Save this picture! Poplar Assembly / Francisco Javier García García . Image Courtesy of Concéntrico

Now in its 10th edition, Concéntrico, the international festival of architecture and design in Logroño, has announced the winners of the open calls for urban interventions. Responding to the call to ‘Celebrate the City,’ the winning proposals will be temporarily built in Plaza Escuelas Trevijano, in Viña Lanciano of Bodegas LAN, and in Paseo del Espolón in the Spanish town of Logroño. The Festival welcomes visitors between April 25 and May 1, 2024, to explore the city through installations, exhibitions meetings, and performances.

Selected out of 625 submitted works from 44 countries, the winning proposals set out to explore relevant themes in the design of the city. Plaza Escuelas Trevijano is renatutralized through the intervention of Francisco Javier García García, highlighting the importance of vegetation in public spaces. Spanish office ji arquitectos + Blas Antón invites participation by sharing the design process with the schools of La Rioja, while JBVA’s urban kiosk renews the language of urban commons and invites residents to celebrate the city. In addition to the winning projects selected following the open call, Concéntrico also collaborates with national and international institutions to commission additional works and expand the scope of the event.

The international jury will also meet in February to decide the winning project of The Street in 10 Years, a new program introduced for this edition of the festival. The challenge poses the question “What could a street look like if it were to be transformed with a 10-year strategy for action?”, challenging architects to consider the long-term effects of design strategies.

The winning projects are presented below:

Previous editions of the festival have seen interventions from upcoming and established architecture offices from around the world, opening up conversations about the city, its historical heritage, and the role of contemporary architecture. The 2023 edition was marked by large-scale and colorful interventions that invite interaction, such as those created by Camille Walala, Studio Ossidiana or Oana Stănescu. In 2022, the eighth edition of Concéntrico brought together designers and architects who explored ideas of domesticity, inclusivity, and ecology through the varied temporary interventions scattered across the city.