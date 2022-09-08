Concéntrico 2022: Exploring Ideas of Domesticity, Inclusivity and Ecology

Save this picture! "Dark Sky" in Paseo del Espolón / Matali Crasset. Image © Josema Cutillas

Every year, the Concéntrico festival in Logroño, Spain, brings together architects and designers from all over the world with the hope of employing creativity to create a better city. During this year's event, a few overarching themes could be observed as critical points of interest for the participating architects and designers. Many urban installations hoped to help citizens rediscover places of interest in their city and beyond, while others challenged the often-fixed ideas of what a home can and should look and function. Many designers saw opportunities in the concept of unstructured play, as the exploratory activity can activate unused public spaces and engage people of all ages.

Since 2015, the Concéntrico festival has presented 91 installations and pavilions during its seven editions. The festival is primarily known for bringing together emerging architects and designers who are given the freedom to experiment with new fields of environmental design. The festival is organized by the Cultural Foundation of the Architects of La Rioja together with Javier Peña Ibáñez, promoter of the initiative, in collaboration with the Logroño City Council, the Government of La Rioja, Garnica and Bodegas LAN, and 30 other supporting institutions.

Read on for a roundup of ideas and themes explored at this year's Concéntrico International Festival of Architecture and Design of Logroño, Spain.

Challenging Ideas of Domesticity

Save this picture! "De-alienating the Home" in Pasaje Chimenea / Central Saint Martins - Gonzalo Herrero + Pati Santos. Image © Josema Cutillas

Many of this year's installations revolved around the idea of domesticity. A clear example is the "De-alienating the Home" installation in Pasaje Chimenea, developed by Central Saint Martins students. Here, the design process was informed by the experience of the pandemic. During this time of crisis, homes worldwide underwent various changes to accommodate functions typically reserved for public or office spaces. Kitchens became workstations; bedrooms were transformed into cinemas and entertainment centers, while bathrooms often took the role of medication and solitude spaces. The large team of students led by Gonzalo Herrero and Pati Santos wanted to bring attention to this transformation and bring it to the public realm. Through their installation entitled "Alienating the Home," the idea of a fluid adaptable space was presented to passersby, encouraging them to continue challenging fixed ideas of what a home can and should be.

Save this picture! "To the table!" / Ander López and Sarai Olabarrieta. Image © Josema Cutillas

Other proposals took familiar objects and typologies and gave them new meanings. Both installations "To the table!" by Ander López and Sarai Olabarrieta and "One Table" by AAA saw an opportunity in the idea of gathering around the table. This simple object was enlarged to fill public spaces and welcome larger communities to sit together. The fluid shape of "To the table!" created nooks and alcoves to offer a more intimate experience. On the other hand, the wide round shape of "One Table" was appropriated by larger groups, who used it as a stage for impromptu rap concerts and informal events. The "The archetype of the house" by Collective X used the archetype of a gabled house to create a reflective and contemplative atmosphere at the contact between man and nature.

Save this picture! "One Table" in Plaza Escuelas Trevijano / AAA. Image © Josema Cutillas

Save this picture! Battle rap event at "One Table" in Plaza Escuelas Trevijano / AAA. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Save this picture! "The archetype of the house" in Viña Lanciano and Quinta do Seixo / Collective X. Image © Josema Cutillas

The Spectacle of Everyday Life

Save this picture! "Popular Theatre" in Plaza San Bartolomé / Yemail Arquitectura. Image © Josema Cutillas

In the case of many temporary exhibitions, the proposed pavilions are formal explorations in shape and color. This festival appears to have taken a different approach, as many participating architects used this opportunity to draw attention not to themselves but to the surrounding environment. Located in an urban park on the banks of river Ebro, the "Hiber Space" installation by Rintala Eggertsson Architects – offers a place where visitors can rest in the shadow and contemplate the river's flow. By sitting right at the water's edge, the installation aims to help passersby reconnect to nature, observe the life that is present around them, and, as a result, evoke deeper care for the environment. On a similar note, Piovenefabi chose their location on Mount Cantabria. Entitled "Half Empty Full Moon," the installation is an exercise in placemaking, transforming the plateau into a destination with a defined identity. The wooden arena defines the space, the roof encourages activities, and an inflatable balloon announces its presence.

Save this picture! "Hiber Space" in the floodplain of the River Ebro / Rintala Eggertsson Architects. Image © Josema Cutillas

Tudor Vlăsceanu's installation presents itself as an introverted shape, hermetic and mysterious from the exterior. Instead of showing the whole picture of the surrounding, it concentrates our attention on specific elements as an invitation to slow down and pay attention. Once inside the pavilion, the openings left between the leaning planes act as frames, each revealing limited aspects of the exterior: a palm tree in each corner and the empty sky above. In terms of interventions in urban squares, the "Popular Theatre" by Yemail Arquitectura acts as both a stage and as seating for an audience willing to slow down and admire the spectacle or urban life. Another example is the "Extraordinary Door" by Associates Architecture. The installation inserts itself in an opening in the defensive walls that once encircled the city of Logrono. In doing so, it also becomes the focal point of a small square, inviting passersby to stay a little longer and contemplate the city's history.

Save this picture! "House with 4 Palm Trees" in Patio COAR / Tudor Vlăsceanu. Image © Josema Cutillas

Save this picture! "Extraordinary Door" in Plaza del Revellín / Associates Architecture. Image © Javier Anton

Playing as an Invitation for All Generations

Save this picture! "Dark Sky" in Paseo del Espolón / Matali Crasset. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Another pronounced element in this year's festival was multi-generational inclusivity. Installations such as Matali Crasset's "Dark Sky" in Paseo del Espolon present an opportunity to create situations in which all generations can participate. The double tunnel is a space for children to explore; the inclined plane offers the possibility of lying down informally, while the high plane behind the structure acts as a table, where people can gather, begin conversations while supervising the children or just contemplate at the square through the visor.

Save this picture! "Sands" in Felipe VI Park / Konstantin Grcic. Image © Javier Anton

Konstantin Grcic's three arenas in Felipe VI Park propose various activities that invite people of all ages to participate. A round basketball court with multiple baskets around the perimeter, a circular set of swings, and a drum system offer great freedom of appropriation. The waving blue flags add a touch of festivity to the place, announcing the opportunity to join in while also hinting at the temporary character of the installation. SKULL studio has another approach, hoping to encourage people to learn and adapt to the environment. The Prior pavilion in Marqués de San Nicolás Street uses vibrant colors and angular shapes to create an unbalanced experience, provoking the senses to readapt and explore. The architects' invitation to wear 3D glasses with different-colored lenses further emphasizes the process. For adults, the strategy aims to mimic a child's learning mechanism by interacting with unfamiliar environments.

Save this picture! "Dark Sky" in Paseo del Espolón / Matali Crasset. Image © Javier Anton

Save this picture! "Prior" in Calle Marqués de San Nicolás, 20 / SKULL studio. Image © Javier Anton

Save this picture! "Sands" in Felipe VI Park / Konstantin Grcic. Image © Javier Anton

The Second Life of the Installations

Save this picture! "Hiber Space" in the floodplain of the River Ebro / Rintala Eggertsson Architects. Image © Josema Cutillas

While sustainability was not directly explored through the concept of the pavilions, the subject underlines many of the designers' decisions. Most of them chose to work with natural and reusable materials. The structure of most of the installations was built with modular, reusable scaffolding, as exemplified by Konstantin Grcic's Arenas. However, the most widely used material was plywood. According to the event organizers, the used plywood will be collected after the installations are dismantled and reused for future events. In the case of the "Hiber Space" pavilion on the bank of river Ebro, the architect went one step further and contacted a local carpenter, who would take the wood and integrate it into his projects. Working directly with an artisan, the design team ensured the usability of the material after the temporary event was over.

Save this picture! "Sands" in Felipe VI Park / Konstantin Grcic. Image © Josema Cutillas

Designer Matali Crasset had another approach. The installation, built on a metallic structure and finished with plywood, is expected to become a traveling pavilion, moved from city to city to help local communities find new potential in their urban spaces. On a similar note, the "Alienating the Home" installation uses a lot of objects found in most homes: tables, chairs, sofas, and even glasses or kitchen utensils. According to the team, all these will be donated to local organizations to find a new home for the objects.

Save this picture! "Dark Sky" in Paseo del Espolón / Matali Crasset. Image © Javier Anton

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage of the Concéntrico 08 International Festival of Architecture and Design of Logroño, 2022.