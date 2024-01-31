Subdued Maximalism: Exploring the Works of Studio Guilherme Torres

Save this picture! Queen Shoes © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The unique language employed by each architect serves as the foundation for analyzing their work. Over time, this distinctive style becomes more evident, allowing for the identification of past influences and references. Simultaneously, it showcases a continuous evolution of this language, manifesting as a formal progression that aligns with the contemporary context. The projects by Studio Guilherme Torres serve as exemplary instances of this developmental journey, spanning from its inception to the present day.

Examining recent projects alongside older ones reveals the trajectory of a steadfast and distinct design approach. Founded by Guilherme Torres, the studio originated in Londrina in 2001 and has been based in São Paulo since 2010. A defining characteristic of their projects is a deliberate constraint—not in a limiting sense, but in an essential one. The limited palette of materials accentuates the lighting of spaces, establishing a connection with the occupants that evolves: day, season, and climate, according to Torres.

A more ‘uniform’ foundation does not equate to monotony. Objects and furniture consistently feature unique and eye-catching details. Torres is also involved in product design, a practice that emerged partly out of necessity. In some projects, the architect found a lack of available market options for certain objects, prompting him to create them to enhance the overall environment. As the office’s website outlines, the blend of austere architecture with playful interiors is a defining characteristic of projects bearing his signature. This diversity extends across exhibition projects, residential and commercial architecture, interiors, and editorial design.

The influence of the early 2000s is evident in the initial projects, reflecting an amalgamation of high-tech and modern design as the world transitioned into the new millennium. For two decades, it becomes apparent that the design language has continuously evolved, staying current while retaining its distinctive personality. A sense of provocative, sober maximalism prevails, manifesting in an extensive use of consistent materials, the juxtaposition of playful furniture with classic pieces, and even in the graphic representation of their projects. The latter is characterized by an abundance of illustrative elements that weave the studio's projects into alternative narratives, open to interpretation by the observer.

Consistent and reflective practice has earned the office well-deserved recognition. It received the Architecture MasterPrize in 2019 and multiple accolades from the A'Design Award & Competition in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Anticipating the forthcoming decades, it remains intriguing to witness how the design language will evolve and how the distinctive personality of the projects will adapt, all while staying true to the essence of Studio Guilherme Torres.