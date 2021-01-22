Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Tree House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Tree House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Save this project
Tree House / Studio Guilherme Torres

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 59

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Curitiba, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born the minute I stepped on the site. When I looked at the surrounding trees, I had to bring that into the project.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture!
Collage
Collage
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

It revolves around the idea of a house suspended and camouflaged between the canopy of a series of tree trunks, elevating the common areas, including the pool, to create comfort and privacy. 

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The large floor-to-ceiling windows bring the nature inside the house. However, the ground floor is not forgotten: It uses the topography of the site to create beautiful concrete steps, filled with water and plants, that surround the outdoor kitchen at the end of the terrain.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Guilherme Torres
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Tree House / Studio Guilherme Torres" [Casa na Árvore / Studio Guilherme Torres] 22 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955523/tree-house-studio-guilherme-torres> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream