Villa Deca / Studio Guilherme Torres

Text description provided by the architects. Villa is a house that revitalizes the feelings and enhances of the dolce far niente. The space created by Guilherme sought contemporary references and created 500sqm in the sense of being in a bucolic setting.

"I wanted a completely integrated and unusual volumetric space. My inspiration in the past does not lead in any way to a dated architecture. Rather, I sought a home that is function for us today and I think she fulfills this desire. "Explains Guilherme.

With minimal visual interference in the scenario, the Villa Deca explores raw materials proposes a dialogue between artificial - concrete, manufactured by man - and sand, which is a natural element. The house has no windows or locks and appears like a large balcony, an intimate refuge. A minimalist environment with monochromatic colors, ranging from gray and sand and broad to be completely open in almost its entire length. The Roman influence is evidenced by the beautiful waterfall located just inside the entrance. Internally, there is a living room integrated with the bedroom and also a sauna for Turkish baths.