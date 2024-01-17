Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats

Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats

Save
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

With the approach of summer in the southern hemisphere — promising to be one of the most intense on record amidst a year already considered one of the hottest in historythe search for places that offer moments of relaxation, freshness, and fun intensifies. As the high temperatures of summer draw near, the relevance and demand for facilities like clubs, with their outdoor leisure areas, pools, and green spaces, stand out significantly. These places become true havens, providing the opportunity to escape the heat and a range of other activities and benefits for their users.

Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 2 of 16Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 3 of 16Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 4 of 16Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 5 of 16Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - More Images+ 11

The pools are one of the main attractions of clubs, especially during the summer. They become almost refreshing oases and enable activities where families, friends, and individuals gather, providing a healthy and enjoyable alternative to cope with the high temperatures. Besides thermal relief, swimming and water activities maintain health, promoting low-impact exercises that benefit muscles, joints, and the cardiovascular system. When the club is in a coastal city, the pools gain a maritime ally that also allows for various other activities, enabling people to enjoy the cool breeze and the sense of freedom that water provides.

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 11 of 16
Ipê Golf Clube / N2B Arquitetura © Carolina Mossin

In addition to aquatic attractions, clubs often feature restaurants, green spaces, and outdoor leisure areas, providing a valuable connection with nature. They also allow for recreational and sports activities, quiet reading, or simply moments of contemplation. Amidst the urban landscape, these environments become revitalizing spaces, enabling users to enjoy moments of tranquility, temporarily distancing themselves from the fast pace of everyday life in the cities.

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 7 of 16
The Floating Kayak Club / FORCE4 Architects © Søren Aagaard

Given the high temperatures of the approaching summer, facilities that offer activities to alleviate urban heat are true allies contributing to the well-being and health of users. Below, we have selected 6 club projects; take a look:

Serra Dourada Club - Alphaville / Gustavo Penna

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 16 of 16
Serra Dourada Club - Alphaville / Gustavo Penna © Jomar Bragança

The Floating Kayak Club / FORCE4 Architects

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 5 of 16
The Floating Kayak Club / FORCE4 Architects © Søren Aagaard

Ipê Golf Clube / N2B Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 3 of 16
Ipê Golf Clube / N2B Arquitetura © Carolina Mossin

Cardamom Club / Kumar La Noce

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 9 of 16
Cardamom Club / Kumar La Noce © Vivek Muthuramalingam

Tamboré Jaguariúna Complex / FGMF

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 12 of 16
Tamboré Jaguariúna Complex / FGMF © Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 2 of 16
Tamboré Jaguariúna Complex / FGMF © Rafaela Netto

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 14 of 16
Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos © Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats - Image 13 of 16
Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos © Rafael Gamo

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Adele Belitardo
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Belitardo, Adele. "Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats" [Refúgios de verão: 6 projetos de clubes e piscinas ] 17 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011938/southern-hemisphere-summer-bliss-unveiling-6-club-and-pool-retreats> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags