Southern Hemisphere Summer Bliss: Unveiling 6 Club and Pool Retreats

Save this picture! Serra Dourada Club - Alphaville / Gustavo Penna © Jomar Bragança

With the approach of summer in the southern hemisphere — promising to be one of the most intense on record amidst a year already considered one of the hottest in history — the search for places that offer moments of relaxation, freshness, and fun intensifies. As the high temperatures of summer draw near, the relevance and demand for facilities like clubs, with their outdoor leisure areas, pools, and green spaces, stand out significantly. These places become true havens, providing the opportunity to escape the heat and a range of other activities and benefits for their users.

The pools are one of the main attractions of clubs, especially during the summer. They become almost refreshing oases and enable activities where families, friends, and individuals gather, providing a healthy and enjoyable alternative to cope with the high temperatures. Besides thermal relief, swimming and water activities maintain health, promoting low-impact exercises that benefit muscles, joints, and the cardiovascular system. When the club is in a coastal city, the pools gain a maritime ally that also allows for various other activities, enabling people to enjoy the cool breeze and the sense of freedom that water provides.

In addition to aquatic attractions, clubs often feature restaurants, green spaces, and outdoor leisure areas, providing a valuable connection with nature. They also allow for recreational and sports activities, quiet reading, or simply moments of contemplation. Amidst the urban landscape, these environments become revitalizing spaces, enabling users to enjoy moments of tranquility, temporarily distancing themselves from the fast pace of everyday life in the cities.

Given the high temperatures of the approaching summer, facilities that offer activities to alleviate urban heat are true allies contributing to the well-being and health of users. Below, we have selected 6 club projects; take a look: