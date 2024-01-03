DOGMA Receives 2023 RIBA Charles Jencks Award

Save this picture! Spring Rain, portico, wall and staircase for the Qianhai Harbour School, Shenzhen, 2022. In collaboration with Tu'an Architecture Design Company (Guangzhou). Image Courtesy of studio ACF

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), in collaboration with The Jencks Foundation at The Cosmic House, has announced that Dogma is the 2023 recipient of the Charles Jencks Award. Previously awarded to Zaha Hadid, Níall McLaughlin, Herzog & de Meuron, and OMA, the award celebrates other forms of thinking and production that can drive architecture beyond design. This year’s recipient, Dogma, is a Brussels-based architecture practice focusing on the interplay between architecture and urban environments.

Since its founding in 2002 by Pier Vittorio Aureli and Martino Tattara, Dogma has significantly impacted the architectural world. It has undertaken large-scale urban design projects and explored the complex interplay between theory and practice. Members of Dogma aim to actively engage in research, writing, and teaching in addition to their design endeavors. Tattara, is associated with the KU Leuven Faculty of Architecture, while Aureli teaches at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

Their specific approach, termed “research by design,” focuses on investigating the possible changes that can be made to domestic spaces. This research has been presented in international shows such as the London Design Museum (2018), Tallinn Architectural Biennale (2014), HKW Berlin (2015), Biennale di Venezia (2016), Chicago Architectural Biennial (2017), and Chicago Architectural Biennale (2017).

Upon receiving the award, Dogma’s founders highlighted their unwavering commitment to enhancing living and working conditions within homes and cities, blending design propositions with overlooked facets of architectural history. In addition to the prize money, the recipients are set to deliver a lecture at RIBA’s headquarters in London on May 16th, 2024.

With a focus on domestic spaces and their potential for transformation, Dogma has been working on a research-by-design trajectory that reimagines the architect’s methodology. The studio’s “One-Room House” explored the bare minimum amount of material necessary to create a habitable structure. The home features a boxy wooden 4m wide partition-free pergola connecting the entirety of the space.

Architectural awards are crucial for the expansion and growth of all facets of the industry. In December, the American Institute of Architects announced David Lake and Ted Flato as the 2024 AIA Gold Medal winners. Additionally, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo has recently been awarded the 2023 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, a respected honor in global land use. The award celebrates Mayor Hildago’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable Paris, impacting global policies. Finally, world-renowned architect and Pritzker Prize winner Diébédo Francis Kéré has been named the 2023 Praemium Imperiale laureate for architecture. The annual award, presented by the Japan Art Association, recognizes and awards 6 artists from different creative fields: architecture, music, painting, sculpture, and theatre or film.