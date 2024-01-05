Notre Dame Cathedral, Bangui: A Local Iteration of French Architecture in Central Africa

Save this picture! Cathedral Bangui Notre Dame, famous church in Central African Republic. Image © mbrand85/Shutterstock

Located in the city of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, is the Notre Dame Cathedral. This large red brick church was built in the early 1900s in the French colonial style. As the city grew from a small outpost to a colonial capital, the building was formed as a cultural and symbolic fusion of European and Central African architectural styles. Designed by French architect Roger Erell, the cathedral showcases local construction craftsmanship, provides a space for spiritual solace, and contributes to the national identity of the country.

+ 6

Historically, the Sahelian style is one of the earliest architectural styles in the region. It is characterized by the use of mud-brick and wood construction, elaborate decorative features, and distinct patterns of color and texture. This style was heavily influenced by the traditional architectural styles of the region's various ethnic groups and was used to construct homes, palaces, and religious buildings.

However, during the colonial era, French and Belgian influences prevailed, leading to the construction of European-style buildings and fortifications. In addition, Catholicism, being the first Christian religion established in Bangui, its establishment coincided with the exploration of various church buildings designed to fit the region's architecture. The Notre Dame Cathedral was a major one. It is part of a religious complex that includes annex buildings for missionaries' housing, meeting rooms, and religious and secular education facilities. These religious buildings in Bangui are primarily made of reddish baked bricks, without plaster, drawing from the region's Sahelian heritage, which sets them apart from other buildings of the time.

Related Article The Distinctive Mosques of Sub-Saharan Africa

The Cathedral is a Gothic-style building constructed using intricate layering of fired bricks in different sizes, arc patterns, and textural ornaments. Its spatial form consists of a simple nave with aisles on both sides leading to an apse. The apse is built with a beautiful screen wall designed with alternating stained windows that blend natural light into the worship space. At the entrance of the linear building form, facing the apse, the building welcomes people with a grand facade featuring two Gothic towers adorned with intricate carvings and a hierarchy of brick arches (opaque walls, screen shutters, and open arches), reminiscent of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Inside, the cathedral's flooring continues with brick craftsmanship. Its walls and arches are painted white, reflecting light throughout the worship space, while the ceiling features a pattern of dark wooden strips in a curved profile from the edge to the central apex of the church. On the sides, there are arched windows with vertical screens. These screens are stained yellow and alternate in color to provide light in the space. Additionally, there are smaller clear-story fenestrations with the same character. The interplay of light, color, and materials in the interior creates moments of contemplation and reflection for visitors. The Cathedral space further draws large congregations for religious celebrations and gatherings. It holds deep cultural importance for the people of Bangui and the Central African Republic. As a country that is home to an estimated 2.9 million Christians today, about a third of whom are Roman Catholic, it serves as a symbol of unity, faith, and resilience.

In addition to serving as a place of worship and spiritual solace, the cathedral has taken on a larger role for the people of Bangui. The city itself bears the visible scars of recent violent political crises. Bangui is a low-rise city, with scattered high-rise buildings. The current layout of the city is a direct remnant of the colonial period, with the old colonial district now functioning as the most urbanized section of Bangui. Many of the former colonial buildings have fallen into disrepair and derelict situations, including the administrative buildings constructed during the French occupation. As a result, the cathedral has become the primary public space for significant events, such as the country's fight for independence and subsequent political advancements. It also stands as the sole iconic symbol of the Central African Republic's heritage, drawing people to identify with it and reinforcing the country's historical and cultural legacy.

“Despite the civil strife and decline in building maintenance in the city, the Notre Dame Cathedral of Bangui remains a testimony of architecture in a city which stood still 30 years ago- Marc Derveeuw"

As Bangui and its country try to recover from their political crises, it is important that the city undergoes a reconstruction of its historical heritage or a new construction with a fresh identity. The Notre Dame Cathedral which has stood for over 100 years not only inspires hope but its peculiar design adaptation and material craftsmanship inform a unique architecture for central Africa. Therefore, it is important to prioritize the preservation of this heritage, as well as other colonial and traditional buildings that currently define the city's landscape. These structures serve as valuable physical historical references for the future of the country.