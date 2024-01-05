Inter-Generational Homes: Addressing Diverse Needs Under One Roof

Save this picture! Stacked House / Studio Lotus. © Andre J Fanthome

Designing a home is always a significant challenge. Technical and construction expertise must align with the expectations of its future resident, gently embracing their daily routine and tasks. Thus, mapping out the needs and rituals that will unfold within the house is fundamental for the success of the task. In the abundance of personalities, preferences, and quirks, residential architecture needs to mediate intentions and embrace diversities.

This challenge is even more complex when it comes to homes built to accommodate different generations under the same roof. Generational differences impact how individuals understand and interact with the world and the physical experience of space. In these cases, architecture seems to carry dual meanings – it must embrace the individualities of each member while prioritizing harmonious coexistence among all.

While multigenerational homes may not be as common in some countries, in places like India, Korea, or China, for instance, a shared roof with different family members is a cultural tradition. As discussed in this article on intergenerational homes in India, the joint family system provides protection and identity in society, fostering deeper connections between generations. In this case, tradition served as a support system in times of crisis and facilitated social interaction among diverse groups of people. However, nowadays, as an antidote to rising housing costs and the expenses associated with childcare and eldercare, multigenerational living remains relevant for the modern Indian.

However, this trend is not exclusive to India. Whether due to financial considerations or housing shortages, families are increasingly adapting and coexisting with different generations under one roof. According to WGSN, a market research specialist, the United States witnessed a surprising increase from 7% in 2011 to 26% in 2021 in the number of multigenerational households. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom anticipates that 17% of its homes will be multigenerational by 2040.

In the architectural realm, we must, therefore, be prepared to address the multigenerational challenge, which involves not only different typologies – vertical, in separate volumes, etc. – as presented in this article but also other aspects related to materiality, spatiality, and identification.

A multigenerational home should accommodate different lifestyles and personal characteristics, offering mechanisms for each resident to interact with and personalize the space according to their preferences. In this regard, the Three Generation House is an interesting example. In this home, the two family units are physically separated, with the younger couple's apartment and office located on the ground floor, connected to the garden for the children. Meanwhile, the grandparents occupy the upper level, accessed by an elevator, without level differences. Despite the repetition of internal material and spatial characteristics in both homes, the balconies on all levels take center stage as customizable spaces that reflect the individual traits of each couple.

Talking about generating identity and ownership in different spaces, it is worth mentioning Vikki's Place, which presents a pleasing and sometimes playful resolution in the choice of "unfinished" raw materials. These materials allow inhabitants flexibility and opportunities to express themselves.

Materiality is another aspect that must be considered when designing a home for multiple generations. Considering the different perspectives on space usage, prioritizing durable and timeless materials is crucial. In this regard, natural materials such as wood and stone prove to be a good solution. Yarrbat Residence is an interesting example because, in addition to natural materials reflecting the living surroundings, a neutral palette throughout the house allows the framed views of the changing seasons to act as artworks, evolving over the years with the house and its inhabitants.

Following this approach, in the Multi-Generational House, the architects also chose to use timeless materials such as exposed wood. In this case, a circumferential lattice made of natural spruce ensures a consistent composition and the enduring aesthetic presence of the architecture across several generations.

Last but not least are the spaces for gathering and connection. According to the WGSN, as part of the previously mentioned research, 4 out of 5 people interviewed stated that the experience of living with different generations is positive overall. A significant factor contributing to this is the moments of gathering and connection. While architecture must preserve the privacy and individuality of each resident, it also needs to encourage shared moments.

In the Stairway House, the older couple was accommodated on the first floor, while the younger couple and their child were on the second and third floors. However, to prevent the two families from being completely segregated between the upper and lower parts, a "stair-shaped" structure was designed in the south courtyard. It runs from the first to the third level and provides spaces for gathering and socialization between them.

There was a desire to create a strong visual connection between the different units to facilitate family bonding in the Stacked House. In this design, multiple balconies, patios, and walkways connect these communal spaces, creating a stepped layout reminiscent of floor plates that articulate the internal courtyard and promote interaction between family units.

The courtyard is a recurring feature for creating environments and facilitates gatherings and exchanges in intergenerational homes. The Never-Apart-ment, for instance, offers large open courtyards with a dual nature that connects the levels, which prevents the family from being socially isolated. The House on 46 has an open courtyard on the first floor that extends the living area, providing visual linkage between floors while regulating the climate throughout the house, which ensures a constant flow of fresh air, especially during hot summers.

Enabling the customization of spaces, choosing timeless and durable materials, or fostering communal areas within intergenerational homes are some of the thoughtful strategies that can be applied to architecture to mediate the diverse expectations of residents and highlight the shared moments within the family.