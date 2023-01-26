House on 46 / Kumar La Noce

+ 31

Schematics And Execution : Lubdha Kasekar, George Chacko

Preliminary : Aishwarya Soni

City : Bengaluru

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. House on 46 is a multi-generation house on a tight urban plot in south Bangalore. The intent was to understand how domesticity, nature, and privacy can be layered within compact urban plots while offering dynamic and generous layouts that can be adapted by the inhabitants. On the street-side facade, a system of operable metal screens creates the outermost 'skin' or exoskeleton and starts blurring the boundaries between private and public. It creates a dynamic connection with the street spectator, with a fluid porousness according to the angle of visual engagement. Made using slim mild-steel fins of varying sizes and thicknesses, the panels are stiffened through the pattern, at the same time minimizing waste owing to the varying lengths.

The screen is rendered in a deep reddish-terracotta, reflecting light falling on the east-facing façade in multiple tones depending on the time of day. Enclosing generous balconies, the screen provides an adaptable façade based on the needs of the users. Large planter boxes are incorporated into the facade scheme, which animates and shades the covered open spaces. The interior spaces of the house follow a pragmatic floorplan to maximize the usable areas and fully open out into covered balconies. Stark-white walls set off against striking yellow limestone floors with accents in grey granite, teak wood, and lime-rendered wall finishes.

The ground floor houses a home office with the potential to be transformed into an independent living unit in the future; the Main living areas, dining, and kitchen are on the First floor. A substantial source of light, air, and outdoor family space comes in the form of an open-to-sky courtyard on the first floor. This versatile space functions as an extension of the living space and expand the volume of the living space beyond its compact floor plan. It serves as a visual connection between the floors while allowing for climatic regulation of the entire house, ensuring a constant stream of fresh air, especially during the hot summers. The second and third floors consist of nighttime areas for the family as well as a usable open terrace.

House on 46 is an exercise in pushing the limits of efficiency in domestic architecture to accommodate the rich demands and desires of multiple generations of inhabitants while also creating a home that allows for fluid exchanges and a connection with the outdoors.