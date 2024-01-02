Mendoza Architecture Guide: 10 Sites to Explore the City of Canals

Save this picture! Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Architecture of the University of Mendoza. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

There are reasons to visit the city of Mendoza: it serves as both the gateway to Argentine wine tourism and a diverse collection of historically and architecturally significant buildings. From the Museum of the Foundational Area to the renowned Faculty of Architecture at the University of Mendoza, this guide invites you to explore a cultural and scenic richness reflected in every facade and every street. The city's public spaces not only blend with the natural surroundings of the vast Andes but also harmonize with a system of irrigation channels and urban greenery that can be appreciated at every moment of the journey.

Explore a list of 10 sites to discover the architecture of the city of Mendoza.

1. Plaza Independencia + MMAMM Museum

Address: Sarmiento Pedestrian Street and Patricias Mendocinas

After the devastating earthquake that struck the historic city in 1861, Engineer Julio Balloffet led the reconstruction efforts, prioritizing the creation of safe areas to protect against future tremors. This main square is born, along with four equidistant additions: Plaza España, Plaza Chile, Plaza Italia, and Plaza San Martín. In the center, underground, lies the recently refurbished Municipal Museum of Modern Art.

2 . Sarmiento Pedestrian Street + Edificio Gómez / Manuel Civit

Address: San Martín Avenue and Sarmiento Pedestrian Street

From Plaza Independencia begins Sarmiento Pedestrian Street, inaugurated in 1989. Within its three blocks, you'll find the buildings Pasaje San Martín, the San Nicolás and Santiago Apóstol Churches, the Stock Exchange, the Provincial Legislature, and the distinctive Edificio Gómez designed by architect Manuel Civit in 1953.

3. Arístides Villanueva Avenue + University of Mendoza

Address: Boulogne Sur Mer 683

Aristides is an icon of the nightlife scene. Here, you can spot a building with an organic shape, resembling trees or human figures. As you observe the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Mendoza, you'll encounter a paradigmatic building from the 1960s.

4. General San Martín Park / Carlos Thays + Cornelio Moyano Museum / M. Civit y A. Civit

Address: Prado Español Avenue and Las Tipas Promenade

Designed by the French architect and landscape designer Carlos Thays, creator of other important Argentine parks such as Parque 9 de Julio in San Miguel de Tucumán and Parque Sarmiento in Córdoba. On the lakeside promenade, you'll find the Juan Cornelio Moyano Museum of Natural and Anthropological Sciences designed by the Civit brothers. It is a Bauhaus-style building from the 1930s.

5. Mendoza Central Park / B4FS Architects + MMAMM Museum Annex

Address: Bartolomé Mitre Avenue and Vendimiadores

It stands out for combining recreational and cultural activities typical of contemporary urban life with a modern and adaptable architectural approach. In the center, there is a lake alongside the annex of the MMAMM Museum.

6. Nave Cultural + Nave Creativa

Address: España Avenue and Juan Agustín Maza

It is a renovation project of former warehouses of the General San Martín Railway (FCGSM) located at the Central Station, featuring spacious outdoor areas hosting various cultural activities.

7. Civic District + Flag Memorial

Address: Virgen del Carmen de Cuyo and Patricias Mendocinas

The Government House and the Palace of Justice are monumental constructions that make up the Civic District. Located in the center of the Civic Park is the Memorial of the Flag of the Army of the Andes.

8. Museum of the Foundational Area

Address: Governor Ricardo Videla Avenue and Alberdi

Next to Pedro del Castillo Square – who would be the founder of the city in 1561 – is the Museum of the Foundational Area, showcasing an exhibition of items of historical and archaeological value from the region.

If you're interested in visiting wineries that have a significant connection to architecture, we recommend the following two located near the city:

9. Los Toneles Winery

Address: East Access Avenue 1360

It is an "urban winery" with original architecture from 1922 that was restored in 2010 and is currently a cultural heritage site in Mendoza.

10. Trapiche Winery

Address: President Bartolomé Mitre 1970, Maipú

It is a Renaissance-style building constructed in 1912 that holds a significant connection to its nearby railway tracks, initially used to transport its production.

* This article was originally published on July 07, 2017, and updated on June 02, 2023.