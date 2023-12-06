Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach

Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach

Save
Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach

Foster + Partners has unveiled the plans for a new multi-purpose design in the heart of Miami Beach. “The Aalton” is a six-story building encompassing ground-level retail, offices, and residential spaces. Positioned at the intersection of Aalton Road and Lincoln Road, the renowned pedestrian shopping street, the building embraces Florida’s architectural heritage.

Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 2 of 8Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 3 of 8Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 4 of 8Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 5 of 8Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - More Images+ 3

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 2 of 8
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Harmonizing with the cityscape and the nearby low-rise buildings, the scheme’s design cascades downward towards the south and west. This stepped feature creates expansive green terraces, providing spaces for work and social interaction among employees. To improve solar shading, office-level facades are set back, creating depth and additional balcony areas.

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 5 of 8
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

An internal vehicle ramp connects the building’s rear landscaped driveway to its upper-level parking. In fact, by freeing up ground-level spaces and boasting a floor-to-sky occulus, this suspended ramp channels natural light into the office area and public space below. Prioritizing comfort, the offices include operable windows and cross ventilation. Outdoor pocket gardens visually link different workplace floors while offering a cool green space for indoor-outdoor work in abundant natural light. On the rooftop level, a series of private gardens offer panoramic views of the city and Brickel Bay.

Related Article

2023 RIBA House of the Year Award: Hayhurst & Co.'s 'Green House' Wins Best Residential Design in the UK

Learning from Florida’s vernacular architecture, The Alton features extensive landscaping, incorporates natural light and passive shading techniques to create a dynamic urban environment. The building is designed with a strong structural rhythm that generates a shaded retail colonnade at street level. The scheme is also extremely permeable, with pedestrian routes directly underneath the building, connecting West Avenue and Alton Road. --David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach - Image 7 of 8
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The use of light-colored concrete in the scheme complements the regional material palette and reduces the heat island effect when combined with substantial landscaping. The ground floor foyer displays a variety of colorful artworks while adding volume and texture due to its fluted concrete walls.

Last week, Foster + Partners, in collaboration with CannonDesign and Gilbane Building Company, unveiled the new plans for a Mayo Clinic healthcare vision in Rochester, Minnesota. Additionally, the studio has won an international competition to design Abha Airport’s new terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Region. Inspired by Rijal Almaa village, the design reimagines the terminal as interconnected human-scaled clusters, courtyards, and walkways. Finally, the practice has been selected as the winner of an international competition to design a new center for Hangzhou, the capital of China's Zhejiang province. The master plan envisions a green and interconnected mixed-use quarter situated in the heart of the Yuhang District.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Foster + Partners Introduces The Aalton: A Six-Story Building in Miami Beach" 06 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010694/foster-plus-partners-unveils-cascading-mixed-use-building-on-miami-beach> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags