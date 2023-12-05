2023 RIBA House of the Year Award: Hayhurst & Co.'s 'Green House' Wins Best Residential Design in the UK

The 2023 RIBA House of the Year Award has been awarded to “Green House.” Designed by Hayhurst & Co, this polycarbonate-lined residential family home was inspired by nature. The annual award recognizes the house as the best example of residential design in the UK. Described as a “domestic greenhouse” and an “extraordinary ordinary house” by the RIBA jury, the design reflects nature’s ability to influence design.

The scheme reimagines a conventional terraced dwelling on a confined urban plot in Tottenham. Adorned with polycarbonate panels and protected by lush vegetation all around, its unassuming exterior aims to conceal the exceptional and compact new living space. The dwelling draws inspiration from Riad architecture, growing an urban oasis flooded with natural light and greenery.

Nestled within Tottenham’s Conservation Area, the design by Hayhurst & Co. offers two views of the gardens and a roof terrace. The property blends with its surroundings, strengthening its bond with the surrounding vegetation. In fact, the home's roof-light-filled central atrium floods the interior with daylight that stretches across the walls, creating shadows that change with the seasons.

At it’s core, the home is designed to be a practical, affordable, five-bedroom home that prioritizes open space and easy access to the outdoors for the owners’ growing family. The ground level features an open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area that is divided by floor-to-ceiling drapes, adding to the space's adaptability. This functional setup serves as a stage for the kids' performances and boasts a photography studio, accommodating several facets of family life. The steel steps with green paint serve as the focal point of the large atrium and lead to the bedrooms and bathrooms.

The 'biophilic design' philosophy of Green House challenges conventional urban living conventions and strengthens ties to the natural world. The addition of sliding polycarbonate screens, bamboo planting, and an atrium blurs the lines between interior and outdoor space, giving the family more privacy and ventilation options while integrating them into nature.

The house maximizes energy efficiency by using materials such as recycled cork rubber flooring and Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) walls. Additionally, its centralized block design and the use of solar panels and air-source heat pumps lower overall energy consumption during operation.

The RIBA House of the Year 2023 jury chose the Green House as an exceptional team effort representing “extraordinary design within an ordinary context.” The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has also announced the John Morden Center in London as the RIBA Stirling Prize 2023 winner. Designed by Mæ, the center serves as a daycare facility for the residents of Morden College, a retirement community in Blackheath. This summer, the RIBA announced the 30 winners of the 2023 National Awards for Architecture, providing an insight into the country’s architecture, design, and social trends. Additionally, RIBA also selected Professor Yasmeen Lari to receive the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture. The award, one of the highest honors for architecture and the first to be personally approved by King Charles III recognizes Yasmeen Lari’s work in championing zero-carbon self-build concepts for displaced populations.