Handrails and Accessibility 101: Ensuring Safe Usage in Architectural Projects

Architectural design is a discipline that spans a wide range of scales, from macro scales involving the design of master plans or large urban complexes to micro scales, where it focuses on specific elements such as fixtures and fittings. Regardless of scale, careful attention to the design of each component of the built environment plays a critical role in how people experience architecture.

At the architectural micro-scale, railings and handrails play specific roles but are often confusing. While railings are designed to enclose spaces and prevent falls, handrails function as support elements, offering orientation and stability to avoid accidents and injuries. It is in the latter aspect that a stronger connection to accessibility becomes evident. For this reason, it is essential to have handrails, wall railings, and assist railings that meet ADA standards, such as those developed by Hollaender Manufacturing Co. These elements adapt to various design conditions, facilitating the movement of individuals who may encounter barriers in the physical environment.

How and Where to Specify Handrail Systems?

Handrails must be installed on both sides of stairs and ramps. In both conditions, handrails must be continuous along each stretch. In the specific case of ramps, handrails are required on those with an elevation greater than 150 mm (6 inches).

Additionally, these elements are not only specified in spaces adjacent to open areas. Even in confined circulation, they should be placed as elements attached to walls, allowing for support on both sides. The clearance between handrail gripping surfaces and adjacent surfaces is recommended to be at least 38 mm (1½ inches).

Considering primarily adults as users, it is suggested that the top of handrails be at a constant height between 865 mm (34 in) and 965 mm (38 in) above walking surfaces, stair edges, and ramp surfaces. In environments where children are main users, such as schools or playgrounds, incorporating a second level of handrails adjusted to their physical characteristics promotes universal design. For children, a maximum height of 710 mm (28 in) and a vertical clearance of at least 230 mm (9 in) between the top and bottom handrails is recommended to prevent accidents. In addition, infill panels play a vital role in preventing hazardous situations.

It is important to bear in mind that, when talking about accessibility, each element contributes to the elimination of barriers in the built environment. However, these elements are part of an accessibility chain, where their joint integration with others promotes the inclusion of a greater number of people and diverse groups. Concerning blindness and vision impairment, the inclusion of Braille signage on handrails, although debated, can provide essential information for users. In addition, the integration of tactile paving surfaces at the beginning and end of ramps and stairs helps to announce and detect the presence of these structures.

Surface, Extension, and Materiality

It is essential to pay attention to the textures and continuity of handrails so they can properly benefit people with disabilities, older adults, and other groups, especially when facing loss of balance or risk of falling. In this context, the gripping surfaces of handrails, both in circular and non-circular sections, should have rounded edges and be free of sharp or abrasive elements.

In designing handrails that meet ADA standards, it is crucial to consider the extension beyond the end of the ramp or stairway. This aspect is critical to ensure the safety of users as they approach the change in floor level created by the stairs or ramp. In this regard, it is recommended that handrails extend at least 305 mm (12 inches) beyond and in the same direction as the stair and ramp runs.

Regarding materiality and fabrication, when comparing stainless steel systems to aluminum component systems, the latter tends to have a lower cost per linear unit. Additionally, Hollaender Manufacturing Co. handrail systems are available in clear, dark bronze, or black anodized finishes.

In line with the positive characteristics of this material, these systems are constructed with aluminum components, an ideal material for these applications due to their malleability. This eliminates the need for welding and ensures corrosion resistance. These systems are easy to install and can be purchased as kits, which means fewer adaptations and a faster delivery time, or as fully engineered and custom-built systems.

In each of their components, handrails are designed to prevent falls, provide safe support, and comply with standards and regulations. This approach contributes significantly to promoting accessibility and safety for all people, regardless of their abilities or physical conditions, representing a crucial step towards promoting the inclusion of people with and without disabilities in the built environment.

To learn more about ADA-compliant handrails, visit the Hollaender Manufacturing Co. website or refer to the product catalog.