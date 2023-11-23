Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Save
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes

Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeFossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeFossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailFossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Cabriès, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Thibaut Dini

Text description provided by the architects. The building seems simple: a mineral terrace architecture extending mainly over a single floor, in the hollow of the valley which protects like a mother. As if emerging from the earth and then disappearing, crawling like a snake, it bears the imprint of the stone, its strata, and its identity, which claims an influence on the students: Knowing where we come from and understanding what we are. The building becomes like a fossil building which would have pre-existed and yet never been seen before, matching the surrounding site which seems to look at it without seeing it: Both will watch over each other in secret.

Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thibaut Dini
Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Thibaut Dini
Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Image 37 of 44
Plan

Practicing her profession like an art, Amelia Tavella cannot dissociate the place of knowledge from beauty. To evoke beauty is to evoke that of a space that has become a familiar territory intended for learning, but it is also to evoke the whole that surrounds this space: The great Landscape that must neither be betrayed nor forgotten. Without ever departing from morality, the architect builds with a poetic ethic, because we never separate a building from what preceded it: its origin.

Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thibaut Dini
Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Thibaut Dini

Superposition of two plateaus, the tiers of the school organize the symbolism of an increase in knowledge and age: the nursery school is at the bottom nestled in the lap of the valley, while the elementary school, overlooked by the village, look at the horizon, that of the fields. The vegetation covers all the roofs, surrounds the setting, acts like an invasion, and in turn educates young souls. Constantly designed in connection with the village that overlooks it, the houses that face it, and the steep topography of the Piton, the Auguste Benoît school is a line that protects. An alley mimics Rue Saint-Pierre which it runs alongside and extends. This in-between keeps at a distance the building which seems to hide and fade away so as to never break the horizon, nor prevent the simple glance towards what is further away than oneself.

Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thibaut Dini
Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Interior Photography
© Thibaut Dini

No escape is impossible. The gaze circulates, and the view is free. The buried python cannot be seen, contorting itself to better hide itself and follow the contour lines. When it shows itself and reveals itself, it is by opening onto the city, recreating the social bond, a still sacred mission of knowledge, thanks to modular spaces offered to residents. Considering the school also as a place of exchange dedicated to the community outside of school hours, Amelia Tavella proposes to broaden its vocation, in particular by making its motor skills room a scenic space open to the neighborhood. It thus becomes an amphitheater for the duration of a reading or a concert.

Save this picture!
Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thibaut Dini

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cabriès, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Amelia Tavella Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "Fossil Building at Cabriès School / Amelia Tavella Architectes" 23 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010116/fossil-building-at-cabries-school-amelia-tavella-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags